Denver sets another record high temperature

Denver residents can expect clear, sunny skies with a high near 94.

The temperature reached 98 degrees on Thursday in Denver, a record high for Aug. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

It was the sixth time this year that the Mile High City has set a temperature record. The previous record for Aug. 11 was 97 degrees, set in 2020.

Thursday's high was 10 degrees above normal, according to the weather service.

Warmer than normal conditions are expected to continue with forecasts calling for highs in the mid- to upper 90s through Sunday.