Denver, CO

Denver sets another record high temperature

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Denver residents can expect clear, sunny skies with a high near 94. 

The temperature reached 98 degrees on Thursday in Denver, a record high for Aug. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

It was the sixth time this year that the Mile High City has set a temperature record. The previous record for Aug. 11 was 97 degrees, set in 2020.

Thursday's high was 10 degrees above normal, according to the weather service.

Warmer than normal conditions are expected to continue with forecasts calling for highs in the mid- to upper 90s through Sunday.

cpr.org

Colorado weather: Rain brings flash flood warnings, cooler temperatures Monday

Colorado will see lower temperatures across the state as rainstorms pose flash flood risks for Interstates 70 and 25. Flood watches are in effect Monday for the Front Range, Park County and the Palmer Divide from 1 p.m. until midnight. Weather officials say up to two inches of rain could fall in under 45 minutes along the foothills and in central Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday afternoon and evening. More than 40 locations in the Denver area reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals were reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
DENVER, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat

Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
#Mile High
Wanderlust Wellman

Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain

As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
GLEN HAVEN, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
PLANetizen

Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning

“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are still behind, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is put together...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: The troubling state of Colorado’s streets

Consider this observation by Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen about Colorado’s dubious distinction as the No. 1 state for auto theft:. “When I speak to community groups and I ask if they’ve had their car stolen, (or) if they know somebody who's had their car stolen, you just see arms going up… (and people) saying, ‘Well, I’ve had my car stolen twice.’ This is not OK.”
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Rental scams are trickier than ever in Colorado’s housing crunch

In one of Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods, the Lower Highlands, 40-year-old Jessica Puzio was home when she heard a knock at her front door last fall. The elderly couple on her doorstep wanted to see the duplex rental they found on Craigslist at her address. “I had no idea...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
