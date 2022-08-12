ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says

A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
WBTW News13

Narcan vending machines added to South Carolina jail

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working to prevent overdose deaths by providing access to a life-saving tool through a vending machine at the detention center. A vending machine recently installed at the Charleston County Detention Center contains more than 50 boxes of Narcan, a nasal spray that can be […]
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished overnight

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Damitz was last seen at her home in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County on Tuesday around 9 p.m. She left home on foot and has not had any contact with her family.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
