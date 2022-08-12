Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Man punched pregnant woman in stomach, threatened to steal baby: North Charleston PD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Savannah man is facing charges after assaulting a pregnant employee at a North Charleston gas station on Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Officers responded to Circle K, located at 8700 Rivers Ave., early Sunday morning for reports...
wpde.com
'Tragic, life changing': Boy from Bonneau loses part of leg, hand in lawnmower accident
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The small town of Bonneau is rallying around a family whose son is recovering from a serious accident involving a lawnmower on Saturday. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Wyatt Carr, 5, was playing in his yard while his father, Clinton, was cutting the grass.
wpde.com
Alligator euthanized, victim identified after attack in Sun City: Sheriff's office
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to a call about a fatal alligator attack in Sun City at about 11:15 a.m., Monday. According to BCSO Major Angela Viens, the body of a female victim was recovered at about 1 p.m. Officials said BCSO...
12-year-old among several injured in the Lowcountry
Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.
The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
wpde.com
12-year-old shot, man stabbed at Saturday night party in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times and a man was repeatedly stabbed Saturday night during a party on Main Street in Downtown Walterboro, according to a Colleton County public safety official. Another man also was shot in the wrist. The boy was taken by...
Narcan vending machines added to South Carolina jail
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working to prevent overdose deaths by providing access to a life-saving tool through a vending machine at the detention center. A vending machine recently installed at the Charleston County Detention Center contains more than 50 boxes of Narcan, a nasal spray that can be […]
wpde.com
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished overnight
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Damitz was last seen at her home in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County on Tuesday around 9 p.m. She left home on foot and has not had any contact with her family.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
