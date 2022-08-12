Read full article on original website
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
Starmer says government ‘just not good enough’ on cost of living crisis as he defends plan to freeze energy bills – as it happened
Labour leader says policy for a windfall tax on energy is needed to reduce inflation
Energy crisis has pushed families to the brink
The Labour party’s failure to offer a comprehensive set of social and economic policies to address the crisis facing the poorest members of society is beyond cautious. It is inexplicable (With Keir Starmer on holiday, Labour treads water on cost of living, 10 August). As detailed in your coverage, the evidence of the crisis is overwhelming and the impact devastating. It is leading to a downward spiral, from food and fuel poverty to increased destitution and dependency on food, clothes and even bed banks as winter approaches. Charities are now preparing to provide “warm spaces” – in the sixth wealthiest country in the world.
Extra £12bn ‘needed to maintain value of energy bills help’
Ministers need to announce another £12 billion of help for households to keep pace with higher than expected energy prices forecast for this autumn, a leading financial think tank has warned. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the money was required if the government still wanted to provide the same level of aid it set out this spring.The effect of that support, unveiled by the then chancellor Rishi Sunak, has shrunk as predicted energy bills skyrocket.But the IFS also warns that any extra help would create “upward pressure” on already high inflation.The energy price cap, a...
Troubled UK economy rides out Jubilee disruption, but recession looms
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by less than feared in June, when public holidays had been expected to exert a big drag, although sectors most exposed to a worsening cost of living crisis, like retail and restaurants, struggled.
The areas where house prices are tumbling at the fastest rate in 40 years – as mortgage-holders brace for a 'super-sized' rate rise
Some of Australia's wealthier areas are suffering the sharpest drop in property values, as surging interest rates spark the steepest housing market downturn in four decades. For the third straight month, the median national home price fell in July - this time by 1.3 per cent, new CoreLogic data showed. House and unit values together have fallen by two per cent over three months.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
CNBC
The other reason why food prices are rising
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next
Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
Inflation 2022: Will Prices Ever Go Back Down?
The most recent consumer price index (CPI) report puts inflation at 9.1%, an unsustainably high rate for prices to keep rising. While there's no news yet on what the July report will bring, there are...
Tell us: are you a UK small business struggling with energy costs?
Soaring energy costs are “killing” UK pubs, a trade body has warned as independent businesses struggle to stay afloat amid the cost of living crisis. The British Institute of Innkeeping called on the government to provide urgent support as its members report increases of 300% on their energy payments. Businesses are not covered by the energy price cap.
UK house prices drop for first time this year, says Rightmove
UK house prices have fallen for the first time this year but experts say summer distractions rather than deteriorating economic conditions are to blame. Figures released by Rightmove show that the average price of a UK property dropped to £365,173 in August, marking a 1.3%, or £4,795, decline.
CNBC
UK is looking to return to pre-Covid spending levels but Britons are feeling the pinch of inflation
Households in the U.K. are feeling the pressure from rising energy costs and inflation in other areas — and things may get worse after the Bank of England's interest rate hikes. CNBC reports.
BBC
Next rail fare hike will be below inflation rate, government promises
The next train fare increase will be lower than the rate of inflation, the UK government has promised.The price hike, which traditionally takes effect in January each year, will also be delayed until March, with ministers citing the cost of living crisis as a reason.“The Government is taking decisive action to reduce the impact inflation will have on rail fares during the cost-of-living crisis, and will not be increasing fares as much as the July RPI figure,” said a spokesperson from the Department for Transport (DfT).“We are also again delaying the increase to March 2023, temporarily freezing fares for passengers...
BBC
People told to wait for more help with energy bills
Today's reporting was brought to you by Claudia Allen, Nathan Williams, Dulcie Lee, Malu Cursino, Nathan Standley, Arryn Moy, Oliver Slow and Alys Davies. We're ending up our live coverage for the day, thank you for joining us. Here's a round-up of the latest developments in the cost of living crisis:
More cash needed to save Britons from destitution in energy crisis - PM contender Sunak
LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's energy crisis will push millions into destitution this winter unless the government hands out more cash to help struggling households pay fuel bills, Rishi Sunak, the trailing candidate in the contest to become Britain's next leader, said.
BBC
No 10 defends PM's holiday as removal vans seen in Downing Street
Boris Johnson will be kept informed of any "urgent issues" while on holiday this week, Downing Street has said. The prime minister - who was criticised for taking a holiday earlier this month amid growing economic turmoil - is now on another break. It comes as removal vans were spotted...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
