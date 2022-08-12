The next train fare increase will be lower than the rate of inflation, the UK government has promised.The price hike, which traditionally takes effect in January each year, will also be delayed until March, with ministers citing the cost of living crisis as a reason.“The Government is taking decisive action to reduce the impact inflation will have on rail fares during the cost-of-living crisis, and will not be increasing fares as much as the July RPI figure,” said a spokesperson from the Department for Transport (DfT).“We are also again delaying the increase to March 2023, temporarily freezing fares for passengers...

TRAFFIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO