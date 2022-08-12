ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

M&T Bank Donates Thousands to Southern Tier Hunger Programs

A Buffalo-based financial institution is bringing new meaning to the term "food bank," donating tens of thousands of dollars to help fight food insecurity in the Southern Tier. M&T Bank is allocating $58,000 in grants for the Greater Good Grocery Store in Binghamton and a dozen other organizations' hunger abatement...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Important Changes To Your Pharmacy In New York State

There has been a few changes to pharmacies across New York State that have taken place since your last visit. As we are coming out of the worst pandemic in the United States and across the globe, health officials are still trying to save lives on another front. While the...
HEALTH
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

One Charged, One at Large in Cortlandville Copper Theft

A Cortlandville man is facing a felony Grand Larceny charge while another remains at large following the theft of copper wire from an asphalt and paving business on Route 11. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested last Thursday, August 11 after authorities were called to Suit-Kote Crushed Stone for a report of two people stealing copper wire at the business.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Cheri Lindsey Park in Binghamton Hosting Child Safety Kit Giveaway

Cheri Lindsey Park, named after a 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Binghamton on March 26, 1984, will host a giveaway of child safety kits on Saturday. Many have drawn comparisons to Cheri Lindsey's murder in the past few months following the murder of Aliza Spencer, another 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed near her own home in Binghamton. In April, the Investigative Discovery Channel told Cheri's story on an episode titled "The Paper Route" of 'Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death.' While Cheri's murder was solved almost immediately, resulting in James Wales of Binghamton receiving 33 years in prison for the heinous crime, Aliza's murder still remains unsolved over three months later.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Starbucks Asks Labor Board to Halt All Union Votes

The Associated Press reports that Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores. It's not clear what impact the action, if successful, would have on an attempt earlier this year to unionize a Starbucks coffee location in Broome County. AP reports...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

West Nile Virus Creeping Closer To The New York Border

West Nile Virus first came to light in North America in 1999. It had previously only been found in West Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. West Nile Virus is a is a mosquito-borne disease. It's spread through a mosquito bite and can cause Encephalitis. According to the Pennsylvania Department of...
MANSFIELD, PA
98.1 The Hawk

New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife

One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

