It's such a sad moment when one of our pets passes away. Unfortunately, dogs, cats, and other pets don't live anywhere as long as we wish they could. I've experienced it more times than I can count, but as long as I'm able to care for a dog (or dogs in my case), I will continue to adopt.
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
A Buffalo-based financial institution is bringing new meaning to the term "food bank," donating tens of thousands of dollars to help fight food insecurity in the Southern Tier. M&T Bank is allocating $58,000 in grants for the Greater Good Grocery Store in Binghamton and a dozen other organizations' hunger abatement...
Binghamton restaurant fans are wondering if a new establishment may be about to set up shop at the location of the recently-closed Dos Rios Cantina. The Court Street restaurant ceased operations in April amid financial problems after two partners in the business were arrested on felony charges. Workers from a...
There has been a few changes to pharmacies across New York State that have taken place since your last visit. As we are coming out of the worst pandemic in the United States and across the globe, health officials are still trying to save lives on another front. While the...
A 35-year-old Nineveh man has been convicted of nine charges in connection with the shooting of a New York state trooper. Prosecutors say Jason Johnson was found guilty Monday by a Broome County Court jury. State trooper Becky Seager was shot in the hip on East Windsor Road in the...
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
A statue of Binghamton native-son, author and playwright Rod Serling stepping through a doorway of imagination at Recreation Park on the West Side is closer to reality. New York State Assembylwoman Donna Lupardo (D-52 Endwell) announced during the weekend Rod Serling Festival events that a $50,000 grant has been secured for the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation.
I applaud whoever came up with the idea of dog parks. While there are plenty of places to walk your dog, you must keep them on a leash at all times. It's your the safety of your pet, those you may come in contact with, and keeps your dog on the right path.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide effort to prevent speeding. Speeding seems to be the norm on our streets and highways. It is a rare thing when I notice someone doing the speed limit. I tend to go over the limit as well, but not by too much.
A Cortlandville man is facing a felony Grand Larceny charge while another remains at large following the theft of copper wire from an asphalt and paving business on Route 11. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested last Thursday, August 11 after authorities were called to Suit-Kote Crushed Stone for a report of two people stealing copper wire at the business.
Cheri Lindsey Park, named after a 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Binghamton on March 26, 1984, will host a giveaway of child safety kits on Saturday. Many have drawn comparisons to Cheri Lindsey's murder in the past few months following the murder of Aliza Spencer, another 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed near her own home in Binghamton. In April, the Investigative Discovery Channel told Cheri's story on an episode titled "The Paper Route" of 'Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death.' While Cheri's murder was solved almost immediately, resulting in James Wales of Binghamton receiving 33 years in prison for the heinous crime, Aliza's murder still remains unsolved over three months later.
Two searches for drugs in the City of Binghamton have netted dozens of grams of Fentanyl, hundreds of dollars in drug sale proceeds and two arrests. Members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force report they executed two narcotics search warrants in the City of Binghamton on Thursday, August 11.
The Associated Press reports that Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores. It's not clear what impact the action, if successful, would have on an attempt earlier this year to unionize a Starbucks coffee location in Broome County. AP reports...
West Nile Virus first came to light in North America in 1999. It had previously only been found in West Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. West Nile Virus is a is a mosquito-borne disease. It's spread through a mosquito bite and can cause Encephalitis. According to the Pennsylvania Department of...
From longer work hours to being stretched thin at home, to high inflation causing very real and worrisome financial fears, in the last few years, New Yorkers have faced new levels of stress beyond what we could have previously imagined. However, even though we're facing a new set of challenges...
For some reason, I've been enjoying reminiscing back over the years I've been in Binghamton. While I am hesitant to admit it, since I'm not originally from the Binghamton area, I've lived here for over 40 years. How many years must one live in a community to officially call it their home? I think I've earned my stripes.
There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
