There has been a few changes to pharmacies across New York State that have taken place since your last visit. As we are coming out of the worst pandemic in the United States and across the globe, health officials are still trying to save lives on another front. While the...
Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak’s office is reporting a listing of sentences handed down in Broome County Court the week of August 8. According to a news release from the D.A.’s office on Friday, August 13, authorities say two Binghamton men have been handed prison time for two separate incidents that happened in the fall of 2021.
Binghamton restaurant fans are wondering if a new establishment may be about to set up shop at the location of the recently-closed Dos Rios Cantina. The Court Street restaurant ceased operations in April amid financial problems after two partners in the business were arrested on felony charges. Workers from a...
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
I applaud whoever came up with the idea of dog parks. While there are plenty of places to walk your dog, you must keep them on a leash at all times. It's your the safety of your pet, those you may come in contact with, and keeps your dog on the right path.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide effort to prevent speeding. Speeding seems to be the norm on our streets and highways. It is a rare thing when I notice someone doing the speed limit. I tend to go over the limit as well, but not by too much.
A Cortlandville man is facing a felony Grand Larceny charge while another remains at large following the theft of copper wire from an asphalt and paving business on Route 11. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested last Thursday, August 11 after authorities were called to Suit-Kote Crushed Stone for a report of two people stealing copper wire at the business.
Two searches for drugs in the City of Binghamton have netted dozens of grams of Fentanyl, hundreds of dollars in drug sale proceeds and two arrests. Members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force report they executed two narcotics search warrants in the City of Binghamton on Thursday, August 11.
Cheri Lindsey Park, named after a 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Binghamton on March 26, 1984, will host a giveaway of child safety kits on Saturday. Many have drawn comparisons to Cheri Lindsey's murder in the past few months following the murder of Aliza Spencer, another 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed near her own home in Binghamton. In April, the Investigative Discovery Channel told Cheri's story on an episode titled "The Paper Route" of 'Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death.' While Cheri's murder was solved almost immediately, resulting in James Wales of Binghamton receiving 33 years in prison for the heinous crime, Aliza's murder still remains unsolved over three months later.
The Associated Press reports that Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores. It's not clear what impact the action, if successful, would have on an attempt earlier this year to unionize a Starbucks coffee location in Broome County. AP reports...
West Nile Virus first came to light in North America in 1999. It had previously only been found in West Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. West Nile Virus is a is a mosquito-borne disease. It's spread through a mosquito bite and can cause Encephalitis. According to the Pennsylvania Department of...
From longer work hours to being stretched thin at home, to high inflation causing very real and worrisome financial fears, in the last few years, New Yorkers have faced new levels of stress beyond what we could have previously imagined. However, even though we're facing a new set of challenges...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
The walls of the beloved country club facilities used by IBM Endicott employees and their families for decades will soon come tumbling down. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the final hurdle has been cleared and the demolition process is "imminent" on the property just west of Johnson City. During...
A couple of pigs in Tioga County decided they wanted to get out and stretch their legs on Tuesday night, escaping their farm to go for a leisurely walk around town. According to the Tioga County Sherriff's Office, police responded to a call about two pigs walking around in the road on Tuesday night.
