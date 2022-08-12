ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Important Changes To Your Pharmacy In New York State

There has been a few changes to pharmacies across New York State that have taken place since your last visit. As we are coming out of the worst pandemic in the United States and across the globe, health officials are still trying to save lives on another front. While the...
HEALTH
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Men Sentenced for Attempted Robbery & Burglary

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak’s office is reporting a listing of sentences handed down in Broome County Court the week of August 8. According to a news release from the D.A.’s office on Friday, August 13, authorities say two Binghamton men have been handed prison time for two separate incidents that happened in the fall of 2021.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

One Charged, One at Large in Cortlandville Copper Theft

A Cortlandville man is facing a felony Grand Larceny charge while another remains at large following the theft of copper wire from an asphalt and paving business on Route 11. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested last Thursday, August 11 after authorities were called to Suit-Kote Crushed Stone for a report of two people stealing copper wire at the business.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Cheri Lindsey Park in Binghamton Hosting Child Safety Kit Giveaway

Cheri Lindsey Park, named after a 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Binghamton on March 26, 1984, will host a giveaway of child safety kits on Saturday. Many have drawn comparisons to Cheri Lindsey's murder in the past few months following the murder of Aliza Spencer, another 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed near her own home in Binghamton. In April, the Investigative Discovery Channel told Cheri's story on an episode titled "The Paper Route" of 'Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death.' While Cheri's murder was solved almost immediately, resulting in James Wales of Binghamton receiving 33 years in prison for the heinous crime, Aliza's murder still remains unsolved over three months later.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Starbucks Asks Labor Board to Halt All Union Votes

The Associated Press reports that Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores. It's not clear what impact the action, if successful, would have on an attempt earlier this year to unionize a Starbucks coffee location in Broome County. AP reports...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome & Other Counties to Develop Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion

What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business

A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
CORTLAND, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
TRAVEL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Tioga County Pigs Make Daring Escape to Join Police Force

A couple of pigs in Tioga County decided they wanted to get out and stretch their legs on Tuesday night, escaping their farm to go for a leisurely walk around town. According to the Tioga County Sherriff's Office, police responded to a call about two pigs walking around in the road on Tuesday night.
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

