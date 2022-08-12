ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teen Arrested, Another Suspect Wanted on Charges in Erie Shootout

City of Erie Police detectives have made progress in their investigation into a shootout earlier this month. It happened at W. 29th and Cherry St. on Aug. 6. A 16 year old was shot in the shoulder. A 17 year old has been taken into custody, and there is a...
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid

One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Two people charged after burglary probe in Harmony

Two people are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the Town of Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were seen fleeing from the residence on Blockville-Watts Flats Road around 4:30 am Monday. Deputies later located 23-year-old Cora Waddington of Frewsburg and 26-year-old Devin Fuller of Jamestown. An investigation revealed that the duo had allegedly entered the residence and started removing items from inside. Waddington and Fuller were charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. They were processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dunkirk

The investigation into last week's crash that claimed two lives near the corner of Central and Howard Avenue in the city of Dunkirk is ongoing. That's the word from Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano. He says the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office has identified the victims who died in the August 11 crash as 23-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Montalvo, also known as Erik Medina-Rodriguez...
DUNKIRK, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: DUI, Harassment, PFA Violation, Theft

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Harassment of Two Staff Members at Abraxas 1 Facility. PSP Marienville responded to the Abraxas facility around 3:09 p.m. on Friday, August 12, for a report of harassment. Staff members were attempting to restrain a resident at the Abraxas facility...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Three Individuals Found Smoking Meth Inside Vehicle at Two Mile Run Park

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding three individuals who were reportedly found smoking meth inside a vehicle in Two Mile Run Park. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were conducting a patrol check for a 2012 Ford Escape in Two Mile Run Park near Campground Road in Oakland Township, Venango County, just after midnight on Monday, July 4.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for identity theft, grand larceny

Correction: An earlier version of this story had Menter’s first name misspelled. A subsequent release by NYSP provided the correct spelling. CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Friday on several charges after he allegedly scammed an elderly victim while acting as an aide, according to State Police. Jered Menter has been […]
BUFFALO, NY

