cryptoslate.com

LunarCrush launches new API to aggregate data on over 4,000 crypto assets

Crypto-focused social analytics company LunarCrush launched its new API that collects and organizes social media data on more than 4,000 crypto assets, over 300 NFT collections, and several exchanges, influencers, and LunarCrush user opinions. The company announced the launch of its new API on its official medium account. The announcement...
cryptoslate.com

Federal Reserve to finalize guidelines on crypto access to master account

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on August 15 that it plans to publish guidelines for crypto firms to access Fed master accounts and payment services. A master account allows financial institutions to be part of the global payments system without intermediary banks. According to the press statement, the regulator said...
cryptoslate.com

Op-ed: How leveraging blockchain data can be a revolutionary act

The legitimacy of cryptocurrencies is under constant threat from bad actors. Wash trading is a huge issue, for example, and is widespread in NFT sales: one high-profile case was exposed on a popular marketplace where 94% of $2 billion transacted was proved to be wash traded. How did we find...
cryptoslate.com

Is the future of web3 cross-chain interoperability? Jason Ma from Axelar answers

CryptoSlate caught up with Jason Ma of Axelar to discuss the future of cross-chain interoperability within web3. Jason explains how cross-chain NFTs could provide new opportunities within the metaverse and a wealth of other alpha from the space. Watch the full video here. Disclaimer: Our writers' opinions are solely their...
cryptoslate.com

Celsius CEO’s alleged trading decisions led to bankruptcy

Alex Mashinsky allegedly took control of trading decisions at Celsius, which resulted in a $50 million loss in January, the Financial Times reported. Following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s January 2022 meeting, Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly stepped in to lead the firm’s trading strategy. In anticipation of a hawkish outcome and his conviction that crypto prices would crash, he ordered the trading team to sell hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin. He failed to consult with internal finance experts and did not give due consideration to asses Celsius’ holdings.
cryptoslate.com

Lovely Inu introduces a new meme token to the global crypto market

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. All world, USA/Europe/Asia, 15th August, 2022, Chainwire — Lovely Inu, is a project that is brought to revolutionize the industry of...
cryptoslate.com

Solana looks to beat network outages with new open source validator client

The Solana network has been plagued by outages and slowdowns this year, especially during periods of congestion due to high demand but the Solana Foundation is now looking to add stability and throughput to the network with a new open source validator client to be developed by Jump Crypto. Blockchain...
cryptoslate.com

Vitalik wants to burn the staked Ethereum of sanction complying validators

In a recent Twitter poll on Ethereum censorship, Vitalik Buterin revealed that he voted to punish validators complying with censorship requests by burning their staked tokens. Ethereum co-founder champions censorship-resistant approach. The poll was held by software engineer Eric Wall, who asked the Ethereum community if they would burn the...
cryptoslate.com

Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from...
cryptoslate.com

What a complete yolk! Comparing Bitcoin to Eggs and why it matters

Let’s talk about eggs. Eggs are a staple food for many around the world and one that has changed little since 1980. Free-range, grass-fed, organic; these are all changes and improvements to the egg industry, but the underlying product is fundamentally the same. However, the price of eggs has...
cryptoslate.com

Kevin O’Leary says sovereign wealth funds want Bitcoin

A recent YouTube post from Anthony Pompliano showed snippets of Kevin O’Leary talking about Bitcoin interest from sovereign wealth funds (SWF). SWF refers to state-owned investment funds, usually funded by a country’s trading surplus. As such, total assets managed by SWF tend to be substantial. “The acceptable investments...
