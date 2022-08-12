Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Binance holds the most amount of Bitcoin on exchanges after roles have reversed with Coinbase
Exchange balance refers to the amount of Bitcoin sitting on exchanges, and it was following a downtrend since January 2022 for both Coinbase and Binance when suddenly Binance’s exchange balance took a turn and started to spike in May. It’s still increasing, while both overall and Coinbase’s exchange balance continue to fall.
cryptoslate.com
The biggest trends in the crypto industry and why “I don’t look at the price” from crypto PR firm YAP Global
Speaking with Samantha Yap, founder of YAP Global, a leading PR firm in the crypto space, we explore the biggest trends behind the scenes. Samantha talks about projects she believes are set for growth, where eyeballs are trained in the industry and the potential for a reversal in the crypto markets:
cryptoslate.com
LunarCrush launches new API to aggregate data on over 4,000 crypto assets
Crypto-focused social analytics company LunarCrush launched its new API that collects and organizes social media data on more than 4,000 crypto assets, over 300 NFT collections, and several exchanges, influencers, and LunarCrush user opinions. The company announced the launch of its new API on its official medium account. The announcement...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto investments fund founder says Polygon is ‘highly insecure & centralized’
Cyber Capital founder Justin Bons described Polygon (MATIC) as “highly insecure & centralized,” claiming only five people are needed to compromise over $2 billion in the ecosystem. In an Aug. 15 Twitter thread, Bons said the layer2 protocol is a hack waiting to happen due to its eight-key...
cryptoslate.com
USDT supply up almost $2B over 30 days, USDC supply falls after blocking Tornado Cash linked wallets
Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino has identified an increase in USDTs market supply over the last 30 days compared to its rival USDC, which declined over the same period. Coingecko data showed that USDT’s supply rose by 2.6% in 30 days to $67 billion, while USDC declined 2.1% to $53 billion.
cryptoslate.com
Federal Reserve to finalize guidelines on crypto access to master account
The U.S. Federal Reserve said on August 15 that it plans to publish guidelines for crypto firms to access Fed master accounts and payment services. A master account allows financial institutions to be part of the global payments system without intermediary banks. According to the press statement, the regulator said...
cryptoslate.com
Op-ed: How leveraging blockchain data can be a revolutionary act
The legitimacy of cryptocurrencies is under constant threat from bad actors. Wash trading is a huge issue, for example, and is widespread in NFT sales: one high-profile case was exposed on a popular marketplace where 94% of $2 billion transacted was proved to be wash traded. How did we find...
cryptoslate.com
Is the future of web3 cross-chain interoperability? Jason Ma from Axelar answers
CryptoSlate caught up with Jason Ma of Axelar to discuss the future of cross-chain interoperability within web3. Jason explains how cross-chain NFTs could provide new opportunities within the metaverse and a wealth of other alpha from the space. Watch the full video here. Disclaimer: Our writers' opinions are solely their...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin now has over 1B unique addresses, leaving Ethereum and Litecoin in the dust
The latest market crash has left Bitcoin in shambles. Dropping from its November all-time high of $69,000 to its two-year low of just $18,000, Bitcoin dragged the rest of the market with it deep into the red. However, unlike the rest of the crypto market, Bitcoin didn’t see activity on...
cryptoslate.com
Celsius CEO’s alleged trading decisions led to bankruptcy
Alex Mashinsky allegedly took control of trading decisions at Celsius, which resulted in a $50 million loss in January, the Financial Times reported. Following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s January 2022 meeting, Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly stepped in to lead the firm’s trading strategy. In anticipation of a hawkish outcome and his conviction that crypto prices would crash, he ordered the trading team to sell hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin. He failed to consult with internal finance experts and did not give due consideration to asses Celsius’ holdings.
cryptoslate.com
Celsius set to burn $137.2M in 3 months as bankruptcy proceedings continue
Embattled crypto lender Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July and filed new documents in court on Aug. 14, detailing its budget for August through October. According to court documents, Celsius expects its net cash flow to turn negative to the tune of $137.21 million in the three months ending in October.
cryptoslate.com
Lovely Inu introduces a new meme token to the global crypto market
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. All world, USA/Europe/Asia, 15th August, 2022, Chainwire — Lovely Inu, is a project that is brought to revolutionize the industry of...
cryptoslate.com
Solana looks to beat network outages with new open source validator client
The Solana network has been plagued by outages and slowdowns this year, especially during periods of congestion due to high demand but the Solana Foundation is now looking to add stability and throughput to the network with a new open source validator client to be developed by Jump Crypto. Blockchain...
cryptoslate.com
Vitalik wants to burn the staked Ethereum of sanction complying validators
In a recent Twitter poll on Ethereum censorship, Vitalik Buterin revealed that he voted to punish validators complying with censorship requests by burning their staked tokens. Ethereum co-founder champions censorship-resistant approach. The poll was held by software engineer Eric Wall, who asked the Ethereum community if they would burn the...
cryptoslate.com
Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from...
cryptoslate.com
What a complete yolk! Comparing Bitcoin to Eggs and why it matters
Let’s talk about eggs. Eggs are a staple food for many around the world and one that has changed little since 1980. Free-range, grass-fed, organic; these are all changes and improvements to the egg industry, but the underlying product is fundamentally the same. However, the price of eggs has...
cryptoslate.com
Kevin O’Leary says sovereign wealth funds want Bitcoin
A recent YouTube post from Anthony Pompliano showed snippets of Kevin O’Leary talking about Bitcoin interest from sovereign wealth funds (SWF). SWF refers to state-owned investment funds, usually funded by a country’s trading surplus. As such, total assets managed by SWF tend to be substantial. “The acceptable investments...
