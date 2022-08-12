ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizen: Voters need to know Lisa Batey was deportation attorney

By Pamela Quinlan
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax5P1_0hF52inK00 Pamela Quinlan: Mayoral candidate acted on new immigration practices that many people consider overtly racist.

One of the most important things to know about a candidate is what they do for a living.

As voters, we are allowed to decide if that professional background can be harmonized with our values. Lisa Batey is running for mayor of Milwaukie after retiring as a deportation attorney for ICE, where she worked for decades.

During the Trump administration she acted on new immigration practices that many people consider overtly racist. As voters, we are entitled to know the specifics of Ms. Batey's tenure as a deportation attorney whose direct superiors answered to Stephen Miller.

Pamela Quinlan is a practicing attorney who lives in Milwaukie.

Billy Flynn
2d ago

I did not know that. Thank you for putting that information out there, now I know who I'm going to vote for.X Lisa Batey

American Patriot
2d ago

So now laws are racist. Not the people who break the law, but the laws themselves. OK.

It’s a long shot, but I tried appealing to her better nature and highlighted the ramifications of not doing anything in her last few months as our rep: a tacit endorsement of Trump, Kent, and their idiot voter base to ramp up the violent rhetoric and maybe really actually start some shit (with the national reputation Portland has, I can legitimately see Kent putting out a call to arms to storm the city and make this area a powder keg, just for the optics of fighting their “war”). Beutler needs to swing her moderate constituents the other way for this election to have any chance of being in favor of Perez, and doubling down on her decision to impeach Trump by endorsing his opposition candidate would at the very least be a going out on a high note.from ALttN.
