Citizen: Voters need to know Lisa Batey was deportation attorney

One of the most important things to know about a candidate is what they do for a living.

As voters, we are allowed to decide if that professional background can be harmonized with our values. Lisa Batey is running for mayor of Milwaukie after retiring as a deportation attorney for ICE, where she worked for decades.

During the Trump administration she acted on new immigration practices that many people consider overtly racist. As voters, we are entitled to know the specifics of Ms. Batey's tenure as a deportation attorney whose direct superiors answered to Stephen Miller.

Pamela Quinlan is a practicing attorney who lives in Milwaukie.