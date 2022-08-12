Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
bdmag.com
Epcon Communities Announces Nashville Market Entry
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Aug. 11, 2022) – Epcon Communities has announced its entry into the Nashville market. This is the sixth market for Epcon Communities corporate entity. Epcon builds luxury ranch homes with private courtyards that are popular with 55+ buyers. Epcon communities offer low maintenance living with many communities offering amenities like clubhouses, pools, pickleball courts, walking trails, fitness centers and more based on the size and the location of the community.
WSMV
Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
ucbjournal.com
Goodwill deploys career bus to provide mobile employment services
Middle Tenn. — A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus —...
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program...
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
Remains of missing Murfreesboro woman found
Mya C. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30.
WSMV
Several Midstate schools forced to adjust to staffing shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools systems have begun their second full week of school and staffing shortages continue to be a setback in 2022. Right now, Sumner County schools are reporting 40 openings for bus drivers heading into the second week of school. With this shortage, the transportation department has...
WSMV
TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
tn.gov
Lebanon Attorney Misappropriated more than $250,000 from Clients
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and at the request of the District Attorney General of the 15th Judicial District, has resulted in the indictment of Jennifer Porth. Porth was engaged in a law practice law in Lebanon, that...
Michelle Branch files for divorce in Davidson County
Michelle Branch citied irreconcilable differences in the divorce complaint, which was filed Friday.
wgnsradio.com
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
Law enforcement community, loved ones remember Joe Casey
More than 300 community members gathered Saturday to honor retired Metro Nashville Police Chief Joe Casey as he was laid to rest.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this Tennessee eatery.
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
NBC Chicago
The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry
SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
WSMV
Former Cancer Research Foundation Executive sentenced for embezzling over $3.7 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Executive Vice President of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzling over $3.7 million from the Foundation. United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in addition to the four years in prison, 56-year-old Melissa Goodwin,...
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
wpln.org
Meet Nashville’s newest transplants: 40 rescued beagles
A crowd of potential beagle adoptees waited outside the Nashville Humane Association on Friday morning — some waiting nearly three hours for the shelter to open. Kenneth Tallier of NHA let WPLN News skip the line to see the dogs just before the doors opened. “All of them are...
