Epcon Communities Announces Nashville Market Entry

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Aug. 11, 2022) – Epcon Communities has announced its entry into the Nashville market. This is the sixth market for Epcon Communities corporate entity. Epcon builds luxury ranch homes with private courtyards that are popular with 55+ buyers. Epcon communities offer low maintenance living with many communities offering amenities like clubhouses, pools, pickleball courts, walking trails, fitness centers and more based on the size and the location of the community.
WSMV

Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
ucbjournal.com

Goodwill deploys career bus to provide mobile employment services

Middle Tenn. — A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus —...
WDEF

News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
WSMV

Several Midstate schools forced to adjust to staffing shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools systems have begun their second full week of school and staffing shortages continue to be a setback in 2022. Right now, Sumner County schools are reporting 40 openings for bus drivers heading into the second week of school. With this shortage, the transportation department has...
WSMV

TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
tn.gov

Lebanon Attorney Misappropriated more than $250,000 from Clients

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and at the request of the District Attorney General of the 15th Judicial District, has resulted in the indictment of Jennifer Porth. Porth was engaged in a law practice law in Lebanon, that...
Tennessee Tribune

Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
NBC Chicago

The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
wpln.org

Meet Nashville’s newest transplants: 40 rescued beagles

A crowd of potential beagle adoptees waited outside the Nashville Humane Association on Friday morning — some waiting nearly three hours for the shelter to open. Kenneth Tallier of NHA let WPLN News skip the line to see the dogs just before the doors opened. “All of them are...
