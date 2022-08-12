Read full article on original website
35th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returns to Balboa Park, FOX 5 anchor honored
he Philippine Cultural Arts Festival returned to Balboa Park Sunday after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event brought hundreds of people to the park to enjoy traditional food, song, art, dance, and music.
kusi.com
Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer held this weekend in Encinitas
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer was held this weekend in Encinitas. KUSI’s Mark Mathis was live on the scene scoping out the pups of the day. The event was hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas. It featured dog-related vendors, rescue groups, and pet adoption agencies as well as food trucks and live music.
Art studios, homes and gardens are back on tour in La Jolla and Pacific Beach
If talking to artists, viewing their studios and touring their homes and gardens sounds like the trifecta of a great day, you probably won't want to miss the San Diego Coastal Art Studios Tour.
Eater
Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines
Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September. Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity...
World famous Dr. Seuss mansion in La Jolla up for sale after 75 years
SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla mansion once owned by Dr. Seuss is for sale for the first time in 75 years. "The front door actually has etched glass from the hat from 'The Cat in the Hat," said Jason Barry, co-owner of Barry Estates, a real-estate firm hand picked by University of California San Diego to list the home.
kusi.com
Warrior Foundation announces new president
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Warrior Foundation Freedom Station announced some exciting new additions this weekend. The non-profit has selected a new president and is adding a third property station to their efforts of serving our local heroes. Andrew Gasper, new president of the Warrior Foundation, joined KUSI’s Hunter...
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
ranchosantafereview.com
New $17 million Del Mar Fairgrounds venue to host October Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra concerts
San Diego’s Mainly Mozart is poised to return indoors in October for the first time since March 2020, after pivoting entirely to outdoor concerts for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 34-year-old San Diego nonprofit will hold the three-concert fall portion of its 2022 All-Star...
ranchandcoast.com
Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas
San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diegans on getting revenge
I used to work on a morning show for Magic 102, a former classic rock station here in San Diego. I usually got to work before the other DJs, and I’d spend a few minutes talking to the overnight jock. One morning he was asking me questions about a DJ that worked with us. I thought it was a little unusual, because we never talked about this person before. We usually just talked about basketball or the weirdos that call in at 2:00 a.m.
‘National Thrift Store Day’ on Aug. 17, San Diego Community Invited to Support Critical Homelessness Programs
Check to see if you have clothing, furniture, and household goods as they will be accepted at five locations across San Diego County for National Thrift Shop Day, celebrated on Aug. 17. Father Joe’s Villages invites the San Diego community to support its thrift stores with donations and to help...
7-Eleven announces next ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’
7-Eleven announced Monday the return date for their popular "Bring Your Own Cup Day."
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 12-14 – Lemons & Libations
Some like it hot, and heading into this San Diego weekend, those folks have it really good. Relief starts Saturday for the rest of us. Do your best to stay cool at festivals across the county – in the city, North County and South Bay. Vogue Tavern hosts one...
kusi.com
Ticket sales already doubled for SDSU’s newly constructed Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before the finishing touches are applied to the recently-constructed Snapdragon Football Stadium, tickets for the debut football game are already selling fast. The premier game versus the Arizona Wildcats will take place Sept. 3, and 90% of premier seats have already been sold according to...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: A hungry diner walked into a GoodBar — Point Loma’s neighborhood hot spot
Attention, gastropub fans and folks who love the hoopla of karaoke, live music, big-screen sporting events and stand-up comedy with a warm and welcoming Point Loma vibe. GoodBar’s sure to be your new stomping ground. And that’s no joke. Kenny Casciato, owner-operator of the hopping eatery, has been...
shop-eat-surf.com
16th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Returns to Oceanside Pier
Some of the biggest names in women’s surfing are expected to attend, including surfing icon Bethany Hamilton. Courtesy of Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro. ASA Entertainment announced today that the World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius will celebrate its 16th year at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., September 16-18, 2022. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. Admission to the event is free.
Surf dog Ricochet gears up for last ride to raise funds for veterans
The 14-year-old Ricochet became the first surf therapy dog in 2009, but has been in declining health and needs assistance to get on the board.
La Jolla Village merchants group IDs utility box for wayfinding wrap
In a continued collaboration with Enhance La Jolla, which administers the Village Maintenance Assessment District, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association has identified the first of several utility boxes intended to be wrapped in images designed to help people find their way around.
RSF Rotary Foundation to hold 8th annual 'Taste of Rancho Santa Fe'
After two years of pause, Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation and title sponsors Future Legends, Hoehn Family of Dealerships and Pacific Sotheby's International Realty will host the "Taste of Rancho Santa Fe."
tripatini.com
5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego
California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
