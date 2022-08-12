ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer held this weekend in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer was held this weekend in Encinitas. KUSI’s Mark Mathis was live on the scene scoping out the pups of the day. The event was hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas. It featured dog-related vendors, rescue groups, and pet adoption agencies as well as food trucks and live music.
Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines

Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September. Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity...
Warrior Foundation announces new president

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Warrior Foundation Freedom Station announced some exciting new additions this weekend. The non-profit has selected a new president and is adding a third property station to their efforts of serving our local heroes. Andrew Gasper, new president of the Warrior Foundation, joined KUSI’s Hunter...
Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas

San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
San Diegans on getting revenge

I used to work on a morning show for Magic 102, a former classic rock station here in San Diego. I usually got to work before the other DJs, and I’d spend a few minutes talking to the overnight jock. One morning he was asking me questions about a DJ that worked with us. I thought it was a little unusual, because we never talked about this person before. We usually just talked about basketball or the weirdos that call in at 2:00 a.m.
16th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Returns to Oceanside Pier

Some of the biggest names in women’s surfing are expected to attend, including surfing icon Bethany Hamilton. Courtesy of Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro. ASA Entertainment announced today that the World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius will celebrate its 16th year at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., September 16-18, 2022. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. Admission to the event is free.
5 Tasty Spots for World Cuisine in San Diego

California's second largest city is known for its seafood and Mexican cuisine (it is after all just 20 minutes from the border). But increasingly it's also home to a wide menu of world cuisine - including some you might not expect! Here are five tasty examples I came across recently.
