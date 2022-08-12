A wildland firefighter from Michigan was killed by a falling tree while battling a forest fire in Oregon with his hotshot crew last week, the U.S. Forest Service announced. Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, died while battling the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, Ore., when a tree fell on him, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, causing fatal injuries, officials said. He was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots from Colorado, which had been assigned to the fire.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO