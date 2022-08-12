Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live on August 15
On August 15 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Bally Sports Sun. In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Tampa Bay, the game...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on August 15
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When: August...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live on August 15
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. On August 15 at 9:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Arizona. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants. When: August...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 15
On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on August 15
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: August...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live on August 15
The Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox. When:...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 15
On August 15 at 3:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: August 15 at 3:10 PM ET. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live on August 15
On August 15 at 7:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins will play the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Kansas City. TV: Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Kansas City. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 16
On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network,...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live on August 16
On August 16 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. TV: Bally Sports Midwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on August 16
On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NESN. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. In Boston, the game is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mariners break up perfect game bid in 6th, beat Angels 8-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Frazier broke up José Suárez’s bid for a perfect game in the sixth and added a two-run triple in the ninth, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Ty France had a tying two-run single in a three-run sixth for the Mariners, who have won five of seven after a pair of eventful victories at the Big A. Suárez (4-5), the Angels’ 24-year-old Venezuelan left-hander, retired Seattle’s first 16 batters and led 2-0 before Frazier’s one-out infield single in the sixth. The next three Mariners also singled, abruptly ending Suárez’s night. France, who grew up in the Los Angeles suburbs north of Angel Stadium, chased Suárez before Jesse Winker added a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off Jimmy Herget.
Andrus homer, Langeliers double help A's past Rangers 5-1
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shea Langeliers had no plans to give Elvis Andrus a hard time about overshadowing his big moment in front of the home folks. Both hits were special for Oakland’s rookie and veteran. Langeliers doubled on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues, Andrus homered against his former team for the first time and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Tuesday night, ending a nine-game losing streak. The Rangers had a three-game winning streak stopped a day after manager Chris Woodward was fired. Texas beat Oakland in Tony Beasley’s debut as interim manager hours after Monday’s move.
Moncada hits winning single in 8th again, ChiSox beat Astros
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox came into the season with huge expectations and their sights set on a deep postseason run. Though it hasn’t gone the way they envisioned, they are rolling at the moment — and closing in on the AL Central lead. Yoán Moncada came through with the go-ahead single in the eighth inning for the second straight game, and the White Sox rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night. While the showdown between AL Cy Young Award contenders Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander didn’t live up to its billing, the White Sox came away with their fifth straight win. The defending division champions moved within a game of first-place Cleveland and remained even with Minnesota.
Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy after Thairo Estrada’s two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Giants came back against Arizona’s bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis. Christian Walker homered leading off the fourth inning for the game’s lone run until the final swing by Crawford for his sixth homer. Kelly struck out seven with two walks and four hits over seven innings to improve to 6-3 over 14 career starts against the Giants, going 3-0 over his last four outings in the rivalry. The Arizona ace also improved to 8-1 on the road — he’s 5-0 over his last six outings away from Chase Field — and 9-4 in 16 appearances after a D-backs defeat.
CBS Sports
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL・
Carpenter hits HR, Francona ejected as Tigers beat Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians saw their AL Central lead reduced to one game on Tuesday night. They also had a beef with the umpires during and after their 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. And catcher Austin Hedges was still steaming several hours later about a call in the first inning that helped Detroit take a 3-0 lead.
