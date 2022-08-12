ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, NY
Brockport, NY
Derby, NY
Brockport, NY
Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
ROCHESTER, NY
How to Spend Labor Day Weekend in Rochester

Unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, Rochester offers a variety of fun ways to celebrate the 3 day Labor Day weekend. Check out this list of just some of the ways you can enjoy Labor Day in Rochester, NY. August 11-September 5 | Wickham Farms. Visit Wickham Farms...
ROCHESTER, NY
RFD Captain Retires Amid Racist Party Allegations

The Rochester fire captain who took his crew to an allegedly racist party last month has chosen to retire rather than be fired by the city. Mayor Malik Evans says Captain Jeffrey Krywy was told Friday the civil service investigation was concluded and he would have to leave the service.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer

Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
ROCHESTER, NY
8 Things to Do While Visiting Rochester for the DCA World Championships

Rochester is thrilled to welcome the 2022 Drum Corps Associates World Championships back to its familiar home at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Along with stellar DCA performances and competition, here are some things to check out while in town for the DCA Championships from September 2 through September 4, 2022 in Rochester, NY.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?

In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
ROCHESTER, NY
44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
WEBSTER, NY
NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Trolley rides at transportation museum

The New York Museum of Transportation, in Rush, will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside on Sunday, August 21. The two-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m., and no reservations are required. Trolley cars operated...
RUSH, NY
Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
ROCHESTER, NY
Ontario County Landfill Survey Results to Be Unveiled Tuesday

We will find out Tuesday what Town of Seneca residents feel the future of the Ontario County Landfill should be. The Finger Lakes Times reports results of a survey recently completed by Seneca residents will be revealed at Tuesday’s town board meeting. The landfill’s current permit expires in 2028 and the county sought feedback from residents on whether or not they should close the landfill at that time, or extend the life of the permit and expand the landfill.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY

