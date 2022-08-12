ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Nicaragua police ban Catholic procession in Church crackdown

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTdgK_0hF4AuOW00

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Nicaraguan police have banned a Catholic procession and pilgrimage in the capital of Managua on Saturday, citing internal security reasons, the archdiocese said on Friday as the crackdown on the Church intensifies.

In response, the archdiocese called for the country's faithful to spend Friday in prayer and fasting and to attend mass at the Managua cathedral on Saturday, skipping the procession meant to be a closing ceremony for the country's Marian Congress and a send off for the Portuguese statue of Our Lady of Fatima.

Relations between the Catholic Church and the Nicaraguan government have been tense since the Church tried to serve as a mediator in 2018 after an Ortega-backed social security proposal sparked nationwide protests.

The Central American nation has accused several priests and bishops of conspiracy since the Church demanded justice for over 360 people who died during the protests, according to numbers compiled by human rights organizations.

The move comes just over a week after the Ortega government took seven Catholic radio stations off the air. read more

The stations were led by Bishop Rolando Alvarez, head of the Diocese of Matagalpa and Esteli, as well as an Ortega critic.

Alvarez is the subject of an investigation for alleged conspiracy and has been trapped in the diocese's episcopal palace, surrounded by police, for two weeks. read more

The police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Ismael Lopez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Josie Kao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 234

colleen.fontenot
1d ago

Jesus told us of the persecution that we would to experience. It happens in many countries including our own. It WILL get worse. PRAY for our churches everywhere! PRAY for all Christians wherever we are. PRAY for all priests, pastors and ministers! In the name of our Risen Lord, Jesus the Christ...PRAY!

Reply(6)
33
Mike
1d ago

All of you who only want to attack the Catholic Church are doing Satan’s bidding. If you yourself claim to be Christian, your own preacher will tell you so, or they are not a person of God. The WHOLE POINT HERE is what the COMMUNIST/SOCIALIST/DEMOCRAT government of Nicaragua is doing, PERSECUTING the clergy and followers of the Catholic faithful in Nicaragua. This is about control over people. This is a repeat of the holocaust in the making, and many of you are blinded by a hate of the Catholic Church because of your lack of knowledge and centuries of hate going back to the reformation! Stop, pray, and pray for those who need your prayers, regardless of what church they belong, we ALL have a common bond in following Christ, ACT LIKE IT!!!

Reply(31)
30
Linda Steinbrenner
1d ago

That is terrible! And scary. I am not Roman Catholic myself, but I have utmost respect for those in the Roman Catholic Church. I may not agree with their theology but they are Christians.

Reply(2)
11
Related
The Guardian

Spanish Catholic church to investigate antisemitic rituals

Spain’s Catholic church has said it will investigate antisemitic rituals after an Israeli newspaper revealed that towns and villages continue to commemorate the “blood libel” that Jews use the blood of Christian children in religious rituals. The libel, that dates back at least to the early middle...
RELIGION
AFP

Nicaragua police accuse Catholic Church of attempting to destabilize govt

Nicaraguan police on Friday accused the Catholic Church and Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who has been under siege in his residence for two days, of inciting violence to destabilize the country. Prevented from walking to his church four blocks away on Friday, Alvarez opted to give mass from the residence, and broadcast it live on Facebook.
RELIGION
AFP

Nicaragua's presidential couple in insatiable bid for power, experts say

First they jailed their opponents, now they've set their sights on the Catholic Church: Nicaragua's first couple -- President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo -- are in a bid for absolute control over the lives of citizens, experts say. And now, the Catholic Church has become the last bastion of resistance and rebellion against the government, riling the presidential couple.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Police#The Catholic Church#Priests#Religion#Marian Congress#Portuguese#Nicaraguan#Central American#Reuters
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer

Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
RELIGION
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

549K+
Followers
349K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy