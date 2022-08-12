ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Sheriff Susan Hutson describes jail protest, defends waiting to breach pod

Moments before dozens of law enforcement officers forced their way into a barricaded jail pod to dismantle a three-day-long protest that had grown increasingly restless, incarcerated men broke broomsticks and stuffed socks with bars of soap, preparing to take a stand, Sheriff Susan Hutson told city officials Monday. As deputies...
WDSU

Inmates protesting inside the Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — Men and woman inmates are protesting inside the Orleans Parish Jail by barricading themselves inside their pods. A spokesperson from the jails tells WDSU that inmates in the high-security section of the jail have barricaded themselves in their pods and are making demands for better conditions.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
iheart.com

Two Missing Teen Girls Sought In Livingston Parish

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to find two missing teenage girls. Officials say Kayla Watkins, 15, and Destiney Demoll, 14, were last seen on Sunday in the Watson area. Watkins is 5 foot 6 inches, about 150 pounds, and has "Bentley" tattooed on her forearm. Demoll is 5...
NOLA.com

Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say

New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
NOLA.com

Four men caught with 18 undersized red snapper in Plaquemine Parish, authorities say

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited four men in Plaquemines Parish over the weekend for illegally possessing 18 undersized red snapper, according to authorities. Junior F. Rivas, 34, Neptaly D. Rodriguez, 52, of Arkansas, Marvin Cruz, 41, of New Orleans, and Jose Cruz, 50, of Kenner, were stopped by LDWF agents in the Empire Channel Sunday as they returned from an offshore fishing trip.
