Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in 2018 slaying during gun sale gone wrong
A mother on Tuesday looked at the man convicted of shooting her son to death in a gun deal gone sideways and told him she would never forgive him for taking her eldest child from her. Moments later, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Rhonda Goode-Douglas sentenced Gerald West to...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Christmas Day killing
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge on Tuesday denied a defense attorney’s request that his client — who was convicted in March of second-degree murder — receive a new trial. Instead, Judge Camille Buras sentenced Samuel Hunter Jr., 30, to life in prison for shooting to...
NOLA.com
Sheriff Susan Hutson describes jail protest, defends waiting to breach pod
Moments before dozens of law enforcement officers forced their way into a barricaded jail pod to dismantle a three-day-long protest that had grown increasingly restless, incarcerated men broke broomsticks and stuffed socks with bars of soap, preparing to take a stand, Sheriff Susan Hutson told city officials Monday. As deputies...
NOLA.com
Defense in former Slidell priest's molestation case seeks info from Archdiocese of New Orleans
The attorney for a former Slidell priest accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy has subpoenaed the Archdiocese of New Orleans, seeking a raft of documents that concern Patrick Wattigny. Wattigny, who was pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell, was arrested in October 2020, and accused of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry indicted, bonds set at $5.1 million
Maya Jones and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson have both been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Additionally, the two are being held on bonds totaling $5.1 million in relation to the child's death.
NOLA.com
New Orleans asks to exit police consent decree: 'The goal ... has been achieved'
Mayor LaToya Cantrell made it official on Tuesday, asking a federal judge to end the sprawling reform agreement that has governed the New Orleans Police Department for a decade. Cantrell’s administration argued in a 54-page legal filing that the NOPD long ago cleared the constitutional bar, but that federal monitors...
NOLA.com
Sentenced to life for killing his ex-wife in Slidell, Panos Tsolainos paroled after 24 years
When Panos Tsolainos was convicted of murder in 1999 for running over his ex-wife in the driveway of their Slidell home, the then-52-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. That verdict and sentence in the high-profile slaying — prosecutors said Pano Tsolainos ran over his...
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail protest ends when authorities break in, citing activation of sprinklers
On the third day of a protest by high-security inmates at the Orleans Justice Center who had barricaded their pod, refusing food, water and medication, authorities moved in late Sunday, apparently ending what was described as a nonviolent standoff. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said in a news release that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Man running from New Orleans police fatally struck on I-10, authorities say
A man in a stolen SUV being chased by New Orleans police abandoned the vehicle and tried to run across Interstate 10, only to be struck and killed by another vehicle, authorities said Tuesday. The Police Department did not release his name or age, nor did the agency say whether...
WDSU
Inmates protesting inside the Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — Men and woman inmates are protesting inside the Orleans Parish Jail by barricading themselves inside their pods. A spokesperson from the jails tells WDSU that inmates in the high-security section of the jail have barricaded themselves in their pods and are making demands for better conditions.
NOLA.com
Baby’s death realized worst fears of worried family, friends who called in 7 welfare checks: JPSO
In the two months before 3-month-old Madelyne King was found dead in the bedroom of her Old Jefferson home, relatives and friends of her mother, Michelle Herrington, made at least seven phone calls to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office requesting welfare checks for mother and daughter, authorities said. In fact,...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Ninth Ward identified as commercial fisher, father of two
A man who was found shot dead Aug. 4 in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward has been identified as a commercial fisher and father of two from Poydras. Authorities say the body of Darrel Gonzales, Jr., 39, was discovered under the North Claiborne Avenue bridge at Jourdan Road. He had been shot multiple times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
NOLA.com
Mother of 3 shot dead in Central City this week struggled with mental illness, ex-husband says
Zoe Berger Hall, a former nurse and mother of three, had begun to recover her footing amid a struggle with alcoholism and mental illness, starting her own odd-jobs business with her boyfriend and making a steady income, according to her ex–husband, Rhett Hall. When she was shot dead at...
iheart.com
Two Missing Teen Girls Sought In Livingston Parish
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to find two missing teenage girls. Officials say Kayla Watkins, 15, and Destiney Demoll, 14, were last seen on Sunday in the Watson area. Watkins is 5 foot 6 inches, about 150 pounds, and has "Bentley" tattooed on her forearm. Demoll is 5...
Carjacking suspect struck on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident. On August 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries LADWF confirmed that on August 11 in Lafourche Parish, enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff, Louisiana man for alleged boating infractions. Carl...
NOLA.com
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say
New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
NOLA.com
Four men caught with 18 undersized red snapper in Plaquemine Parish, authorities say
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited four men in Plaquemines Parish over the weekend for illegally possessing 18 undersized red snapper, according to authorities. Junior F. Rivas, 34, Neptaly D. Rodriguez, 52, of Arkansas, Marvin Cruz, 41, of New Orleans, and Jose Cruz, 50, of Kenner, were stopped by LDWF agents in the Empire Channel Sunday as they returned from an offshore fishing trip.
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is leaving the NOPD to implode
Last week, I interviewed WWL multimedia journalist Thanh Truong about his podcast that attempts to answer lingering questions about the state of the New Orleans Police Department. Truong spoke with former officers who only spent a few years with the
Comments / 0