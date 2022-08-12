I want to address the San Rafael incident on Sunday. I do not have much space to introduce myself, but I have lots of experience with the police, high risk populations, and I was a school board member. I am outraged by the incident at San Rafael with our long-term janitor at San Rafael. But more importantly by the responses by our current City Manager and our Interim Police Chief. Full disclosure, I love Cynthia Kurtz and was thrilled she even stepped in as Interim City Manager. We are lucky to have her. I love Commander Jason Clawson. I hope he is the next Chief and he won’t be because as a community we are so dumb to not hire him because he is white, I predict. But he is progressive and good for Pasadena.

