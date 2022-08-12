Read full article on original website
UC Regents Set to Hear Report on Impacts of UCLA Move to Big Ten Conference
The University of California Board of Regents is expected Wednesday to hear and discuss a report from UC President Michael Drake and his staff on anticipated impacts UCLA’s planned move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten will have on the university system. The board requested the report...
It’s Pasadena High School vs LA Serna on Friday, August 19
They’re back on the playing field! Pasadena High School Bulldogs Varsity Football Team will play against LA Serna Lancers on Friday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. at Maranatha High School’s football field. Maranatha High School is located at 169 S. St. John Avenue in Pasadena. Pasadena High School,...
Pasadena-Based Effort To Build Earthbound Telescope Hundreds of Times More Powerful Than Any Other Gets $205 Million Boost
Pasadena-based GMTO Corporation, on a mission to build the Giant Magellan Telescope — slated to be one of the world’s most powerful telescopes — announced it has secured a $205 million investment to accelerate construction. The telescope will have 10 times the light collecting area and four...
CAP Drop-In at Muir!
College Access Plan (CAP) is back at John Muir High School campus with CAP Drop-in! The CAP Drop-In program at Muir is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:45-5:45pm and kicks off Tuesday, August 23, in room A136. This year, to kick off CAP Drop-in, you are invited to stop by...
Local Historian, Author Will Talk About The History of Latinos in Pasadena
Roberta H. Martinez, author of the 2009 book “Latinos in Pasadena,” will be a guest speaker at Pasadena Village’s 1619 Project Discussion Group on Friday, Aug. 19, which starts at 12 noon on Zoom. Martinez is a local activist involved in TV production and hosting, cross-cultural communication,...
ArtCenter Summer Term Grads To Be Joined By 115 Recent Alum Who Graduated Virtually For Saturday In-Person Ceremony
One hundred thirty-seven students are expected to graduate Saturday from ArtCenter College of Design’s Summer 2022 term during ceremonies at the Pasadena Convention Center. In addition, because several previous ArtCenter ceremonies were conducted online only, approximately 115 recent alumni are returning to participate in-person during this graduation ceremony. The...
City Announces One Day Per Week Outdoor Watering Schedule in Effect Sept. 1
The City of Pasadena announced in an early morning statement Wednesday that effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power service area is under a one-day-per-week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
Chef Keith Corbin Dishes On “California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival”
Chef Keith Corbin discusses his new book, “California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival,” at Vroman’s Bookstore on Thursday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m. In this free in-person event, Corbin will talk about his extraordinary journey: from cooking crack starting at age 13 and becoming so successful at it that he was flown across the country to cook for drug operations in other cities, to learning how to cook – food, this time – from fellow inmates at California’s most notorious maximum security prisons, to becoming chef of one of America’s best restaurants!
Council Moves Roll Out of 1-Day-Per-Week Outdoor Water Rule Earlier, to September
The City Council on Monday authorized Pasadena Water and Power’s request to move up a one-day-per-week outdoor watering schedule from November 1 to September 1 as California contends with unprecedented and worsening drought conditions. As of September, residents with even-numbered addresses can only water outdoors on Monday while residents...
City Committee Divided on Creation of Tiny Home Villages for Homeless
Members of the Economic Development and Technology (Edtech) committee are divided on the creation of tiny villages to address homelessness in Pasadena – an idea that has gained strong support from some members of the community. Tiny village projects use detached one- or two-bed dwellings of less than 100...
Permitted Sales of Cannabis-infused Drinks, Easing of Regulations on Cannabis Advertising Eyed for Pasadena
Pasadena’s Economic Development and Technology Committee heard proposed changes Tuesday to existing City cannabis regulations and policies along with other recommendations intended to promote social equity in the local cannabis market. At the meeting of the ‘Edtech’ committee, Acting Assistant City Manager David Reyes said city staff recommend changing...
Cancer Support Community Pasadena Acquires Permanent Facility in Sierra Madre
Cancer Support Community Pasadena has finally found a permanent place it can call home after 32 years of providing support and education for free to all people impacted by cancer from three leased locations. Patricia Ostiller, Executive Director said the nonprofit has purchased a 7,000-square foot facility in Sierra Madre...
Pasadenans Among 4 Million LA County Residents Asked To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and will impact the cities of Beverly...
Pasadena Receives $5 Million From Caltrans
As part of the 710 stub relinquishment agreement, the City received a $5 million payment from Caltrans during Monday’s Council meeting. The City Council could create a task force to help establish the planning process of the 710 Freeway ‘stub’ property relinquished to Pasadena by Caltrans. The...
Local Cannabis Dispensary Closes its Doors
One of the first cannabis dispensaries to be licensed in Pasadena following the passage of Measure CC in 2018 has permanently closed its doors. Other than signs on the door indicating that Harvest of Pasadena—at the gateway corner of Pasadena Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Old Pasadena—was closed for good, no other information was available from the company.
Guest Opinion | Dr. Mikala L. Rahn: The San Rafael Incident on Sunday
I want to address the San Rafael incident on Sunday. I do not have much space to introduce myself, but I have lots of experience with the police, high risk populations, and I was a school board member. I am outraged by the incident at San Rafael with our long-term janitor at San Rafael. But more importantly by the responses by our current City Manager and our Interim Police Chief. Full disclosure, I love Cynthia Kurtz and was thrilled she even stepped in as Interim City Manager. We are lucky to have her. I love Commander Jason Clawson. I hope he is the next Chief and he won’t be because as a community we are so dumb to not hire him because he is white, I predict. But he is progressive and good for Pasadena.
California ISO issues Flex Alert for Wednesday As High Heat, High Electric Demand Forecast
The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, for tomorrow, Aug. 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to predicted high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. Pasadena Water and Power generates electricity at the Glenarm...
Modern Condo Located on Orange Grove Boulevard’s Millionaire’s Row in Pasadena
Excellent Location on Millionaire’s Row and next to the Wrigley Mansion. This beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath modern condo has been remodeled to perfection. Featuring 1,550 SF of living space, this open floor plan condo has tree-top views and natural light. With 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths with living room with fireplace, family room and sunroom. Bathrooms have white subway tiles, glass shower doors and Quartz countertops and a kitchen that has newer stainless-steel appliances and Quartz countertops as well.
SPUSD: First Day of School
South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) hope you had a good start to the 2022-2023 school year. Please enjoy this First Day of School video. See you next week!. Established in 1886, the South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) serves approximately 4,800 students within five schools including three elementary schools, one middle school and one comprehensive high school in South Pasadena, California. Nestled in the West San Gabriel Valley, SPUSD has earned a reputation for providing high quality public education, attracting families who value challenging academic programs and outstanding teachers. Consistently recognized for superior performance, SPUSD students earn honors at the local, state and national level. The District draws vital support from parents and community members through the South Pasadena Educational Foundation, local PTAs and booster clubs.
Lyon to Push Affordable Housing And Preservation on City Council
Councilmember Elect Jason Lyon told Pasadena Now on Wednesday which issues he would champion when he sworn in this December. “The issues I am most focused on are the same ones we talked about during the campaign: balancing our need for housing that is affordable at every income level with the desire to manage development so we preserve the character of our city; helping our unhoused neighbors to find permanent housing solutions; and making Pasadena more environmentally sustainable,” Lyon said.
