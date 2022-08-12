I had a prophecy fulfilled on 12/27/20. Same vision Isaiah in the Bible experienced. Oddly enough my name is ‘Isaiah. God said in the end days he would pour out his spirit. Young men will see prophecy and older men will dream. Jesus is coming soon ppl. Get right with God ✌🏾
Haven't you noticed hate rising up in the world? That's because Satan knows he is running out of time. He wants to recieve as many as possible before it's too late.. I see people talking about "read your bible" with the arragoance behind it... Pride is an ugly thing.. Get saved and re-read, because you have missed the mark of the higher calling.. God Bless.Praise be to JESHUA !
I hope I see Jesus when I die. It is ironic to me that we feel sorry for a person when he or she does but how do we know that it is not much better on the other side. I think God doesn’t let us know that because we would never want to stay here and do his work. My mother used to say, hell is right here. She has passed and given me a few signs that she is happy. Someday we will be together again. Jesus told us that death is nothing to fear, he conquered it for us. Praise be to you, Lord Jesus Christ.
