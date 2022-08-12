Read full article on original website
cascadiadaily.com
Post Point's real price tag: $430 million and counting
While staff at the City of Bellingham deliberate unprecedented sewage rate hikes to fund the Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant construction project, the price tag has nearly doubled. The project will update the city's failing wastewater management facilities, which have already operated long past their anticipated lifespan, to anaerobic digesters...
cascadiadaily.com
Hamster Endurance Run: A test of willpower, a testament to community
Normally, Lake Padden Park closes at 10 p.m., but on Saturday night, just shy of midnight, small dots of light bobbed through the darkness, reflected in the lake water along with the almost-full moon. “Seventy-three!”. “Forty-seven!”. Voices called out as they neared the park pavilion, a bright oasis in the...
cascadiadaily.com
Armory Pickleball planning to open this fall
Bellingham’s first indoor pickleball courts are coming to the Armory on State Street. Armory Pickleball is an indoor pickleball gym hoping to open this fall, just in time for the rainy season. Created on Bainbridge Island, Kitsap County, by three fathers looking for a way to keep their kids...
cascadiadaily.com
Quest Passes: Curated outings make for sustainable staycations
Although it's difficult to believe, there are people living in Bellingham and throughout Whatcom County who have never set foot in the grand environs of the historic Mount Baker Theatre, watched an award-winning independent movie while snacking on popcorn topped with real butter at the Pickford Film Center, or checked out the multiple exhibit spaces and studios at Lynden's Jansen Art Center — which just last week celebrated its 10th anniversary.
cascadiadaily.com
Federal, state agencies respond to San Juan fuel spill
The U.S. Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Washington Department of Ecology and other agencies are responding to a small fuel spill after a 49-foot commercial fishing vessel sank off the west side of San Juan Island Saturday. An estimated 2,600 gallons of fuel products were on board...
cascadiadaily.com
Lynden PRCA Rodeo marks fair halfway over
Day five at the NW Washington Fair wrapped up Monday night with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo at the fairgrounds' grandstands in Lynden. Out-of-staters and locals competed in bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing. Competitors will continue Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a second and final night of rodeo rowdiness.
cascadiadaily.com
WWU men’s, women’s soccer forge different paths toward similar goals
As Western Washington University’s men’s and women’s soccer teams kicked off first practices of the season Aug. 8, one squad is looking to build off last year’s success, while the other is clawing its way back into contention after a down year. Viking women. For 19th-year...
