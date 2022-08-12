Effective: 2022-08-15 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 245 PM MST, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Short Creek Basin and Colorado City. Flash flooding has been reported by Law Enforcement with flooded roadways in Colorado City and elevated flows in Short Creek. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO