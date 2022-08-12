Read full article on original website
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: Great Britain win relay gold as teenager Medi Harris wins 100m backstroke silver
Great Britain's mixed 4x200m freestyle relay quartet claimed gold at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome after teenager Medi Harris won silver in the women's 100m backstroke. Relay swimmers Tom Dean, Matt Richards, Freya Colbert and Freya Anderson clocked seven minutes 28.16 seconds to beat France to the title. Italian...
