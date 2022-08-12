Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See the Shins, Modest Mouse, Five Finger Death Punch, and MORE!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! And oh boy, do we have A LOT of great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
A Big List of Takeout Options for Portland Burger Week 2022
Are you ready? New Seasons Presents The Mercury's Portland Burger Week is here! There are a total of 48 different burgers you'll be able to try this week (through Sunday August 21) for just $8. If you're pressed for time—or perhaps you're trying to get in as many burgers as...
Good Afternoon, News: We Mourn Freya the Vengeance Walrus, Slabtown New Seasons Wants to Unionize, and One Cooling Shelter Is Open Tomorrow
Good afternoon and Long Live Kate...
One Cooling Center to Open in Portland Amid High Heat
At least one cooling center will open in Portland on Wednesday as the region enters into another heat advisory period. The National Weather Service issued a heat warning for Multnomah County starting Wednesday, August 17, at noon until Thursday, August 18, at 10 pm. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s—and possibly surge into the triple digits—with overnight lows in the 70s.
Good Morning, News: Providence Paycheck Lawsuit, Cold Spring Limits Apple Crop, and Massive Moths
Good morning, Portland! And an extra...
Slabtown New Seasons Workers Join Push for Independent Union
Employees at New Seasons' Slabtown location on Northwest Raleigh St. and 22nd Ave. filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Monday. The store is the fourth New Seasons location in the Portland metro region to move to unionize in the past three months, and the third to specifically join the effort for an independent union, dubbed the New Seasons Labor Union.
Good Afternoon, News: Biz Alliance Flops in Court, Lots of Public Defender Drama, and Giuliani and Graham Forced to Testify Hee-Hee-Heeeee
GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First of all......
Measure to Change Portland Charter Can Stay on Ballot, Judge Rules
The proposed ballot measure that could change Portland’s government structure can move forward to the November ballot, a Multnomah County judge ruled Monday. The legal challenge was launched by the Portland Business Alliance (PBA)—an influential business lobbying group—which claimed that the ballot measure was unconstitutional because it made three changes at once.
