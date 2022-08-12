ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Tips

Monday Tips

Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
SkySports

Prix Jacques le Marois: Inspiral back to brilliant best in Deauville Group One as Frankie Dettori breaks race record

Inspiral bounced back to her brilliant best to land the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday and give Frankie Dettori a record seventh victory in the Deauville Group One. John and Thady Gosden's former champion two-year-old filly has given her supporters a rollercoaster ride this year, making them wait for her return when she flew home to win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, before being turned over at odds of 1/7 in the Falmouth at Newmarket.
SPORTS
#Bahrain#Sky Sports Racing#Group Two#Prix Maurice De Gheest#Deauville#Group One#Lingfield Derby Trial
SkySports

Davis Cup: Andy Murray included in Great Britain's team for group stage of competition in mid-September

Andy Murray has been included in Great Britain's Davis Cup team for the group stage of the competition at Glasgow's Emirates Arena next month. Murray joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and world doubles No 1 Joe Salisbury in the line-up for Britain's matches against the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in Scotland, but there is no place yet for rising star Jack Draper.
TENNIS
Super League

Super League

Super League: Salford keep play-off hopes alive with 33-16 victory against Huddersfield. Salford kept their hopes of a Super League play-off spot alive with a hard-earned 33-16 win over Huddersfield in intense heat at the AJ Bell Stadium. Paul Rowley's side raced into a 26-6 half-time lead with tries from...
RUGBY
The Independent

Brilliant Will Jacks century leads Oval Invincibles to comfortable victory

Will Jacks bludgeoned the highest score in Hundred history to guide Oval Invincibles to their third straight victory as they beat Southern Brave by seven wickets.Jacks, who struck 81 in his previous game against Welsh Fire, bettered that effort with a brutal assault on the Brave bowlers at the Oval – hammering an unbeaten 108 from 48 balls to overtake Will Smeed’s 101 for Birmingham Phoenix four days earlier.The 23-year-old’s innings included eight sixes and 10 fours as the Invincibles coasted home with 18 deliveries unused.The highest points total in a single match 🤯Take a bow @Wjacks9 👏#TheHundredFantasyGame pic.twitter.com/d1syxyXzil— The...
SPORTS
SkySports

AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Doncaster: Ro-Shaun Williams scores dramatic equaliser for Rovers

Ro-Shaun Williams' first career goal snatched an unlikely 2-2 draw for Doncaster at AFC Wimbledon in a dramatic finale at Plough Lane. A double by Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes - his first two senior goals - looked certain to have won the match for the Dons, only for Rovers to somehow extend their unbeaten start to the League Two season.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Adams, Celtic, Juranovic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hearts

Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription) Former Celtic striker John Hartson has criticised the agent of Josip Juranovic after rumours linking with right-back with a move away from Glasgow. (Sun) Scotland, Celtic...
WORLD
SkySports

Egan Bernal to return to racing at Tour of Denmark after life-threatening crash

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal will make his return to racing at the Tour of Denmark on Tuesday, eight months after he suffered a life-threatening crash while training in Colombia. Bernal was left with 20 different fractures, including in his spine, femur and kneecap, after hitting a stationary...
CYCLING

