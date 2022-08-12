Will Jacks bludgeoned the highest score in Hundred history to guide Oval Invincibles to their third straight victory as they beat Southern Brave by seven wickets.Jacks, who struck 81 in his previous game against Welsh Fire, bettered that effort with a brutal assault on the Brave bowlers at the Oval – hammering an unbeaten 108 from 48 balls to overtake Will Smeed’s 101 for Birmingham Phoenix four days earlier.The 23-year-old’s innings included eight sixes and 10 fours as the Invincibles coasted home with 18 deliveries unused.The highest points total in a single match 🤯Take a bow @Wjacks9 👏#TheHundredFantasyGame pic.twitter.com/d1syxyXzil— The...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO