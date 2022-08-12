Read full article on original website
Prix de Lieurey: Oscula all heart to win Deauville Group Three for George Boughey and Nick Bradley
Oscula's superb season continued at Deauville on Monday as she landed the Group Three Prix de Lieurey. The filly is a model of consistency for trainer George Boughey and owners Nick Bradley Racing, coming home in the first three in 14 of her 18 career starts. A Group Three winner...
Monday Tips
Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot hero Missed The Cut in Deauville for Group Two Prix Guillaume D'ornano
After Sunday’s thrilling Prix Jacques le Marois, the Group action keeps coming at Deauville on a busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing. 2.50 Deauville - Missed The Cut and Al Hakeem clash in cracking contest. Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut and French Derby fourth Al Hakeem are the...
Prix Jacques Le Marois: Coroebus bids to continue unbeaten season for Charlie Appleby and William Buick
There’s no shortage of stars on show at Deauville this afternoon with an excellent nine heading to post for a vintage renewal of the Prix Jacques Le Marois, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.55 Deauville - Coroebus bids to continue flawless campaign. 2000 Guineas and St. James's Palace hero...
Prix Jacques le Marois: Inspiral back to brilliant best in Deauville Group One as Frankie Dettori breaks race record
Inspiral bounced back to her brilliant best to land the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday and give Frankie Dettori a record seventh victory in the Deauville Group One. John and Thady Gosden's former champion two-year-old filly has given her supporters a rollercoaster ride this year, making them wait for her return when she flew home to win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, before being turned over at odds of 1/7 in the Falmouth at Newmarket.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wide-open Great St Wilfrid the headline act on Ripon's feature day
2.50 Ripon - Justanotherbottle looks to defend Wilfrid crown. The obvious place to start is last year's winner Justanotherbottle, who bids for an 11th career victory for the Kevin Ryan team - namesake Kevin Stott in the saddle with the veteran drawn nicely in stall 10. Blackrod is the likely...
Yorkshire Oaks: 'Flawless' Alpinista takes next step on road to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with York test
Luke Morris is excited to be reunited with multiple Group One winner Alpinista as Sir Mark Prescott’s star takes her next step on the road to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The popular five-year-old grey mare is 7/4 favourite for Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks as she makes just...
Queensland Darts Masters: Michael van Gerwen proves too good for Gerwyn Price in Saturday's final
Michael van Gerwen proved too good for Gerwyn Price as he claimed his 17th World Series title with a thrilling 8-5 victory to seal the Queensland Darts Masters on Saturday. The Dutchman fought back from 4-1 down in the final as Price looked to avenge his defeat to Van Gerwen at the World Matchplay in Blackpool last month.
The Hundred: Will Jacks hits stunning century as Oval Invincibles beat Southern Brave
Will Jacks smashed the fastest century in The Hundred as Oval Invincibles swept to an easy seven-wicket win over Southern Brave. The opener struck a mighty six to go to a spectacular ton off just 47 balls, two fewer than Will Smeed for Birmingham Phoenix four days earlier. The 23-year-old...
Michael van Gerwen says the 'hunger won't stop' as he looks to clean up Down Under with World Grand Prix looming
Michael van Gerwen says the "hunger won't stop" as the Dutchman looks to continue his sensational form Down Under in preparation for October's World Grand Prix in Leicester. Van Gerwen kicked off this year's World Series roadshow with victory in Townsville, defeating world No 1 Gerwyn Price in a repeat of last month's World Matchplay final.
Davis Cup: Andy Murray included in Great Britain's team for group stage of competition in mid-September
Andy Murray has been included in Great Britain's Davis Cup team for the group stage of the competition at Glasgow's Emirates Arena next month. Murray joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and world doubles No 1 Joe Salisbury in the line-up for Britain's matches against the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in Scotland, but there is no place yet for rising star Jack Draper.
Super League
Super League: Salford keep play-off hopes alive with 33-16 victory against Huddersfield. Salford kept their hopes of a Super League play-off spot alive with a hard-earned 33-16 win over Huddersfield in intense heat at the AJ Bell Stadium. Paul Rowley's side raced into a 26-6 half-time lead with tries from...
Brilliant Will Jacks century leads Oval Invincibles to comfortable victory
Will Jacks bludgeoned the highest score in Hundred history to guide Oval Invincibles to their third straight victory as they beat Southern Brave by seven wickets.Jacks, who struck 81 in his previous game against Welsh Fire, bettered that effort with a brutal assault on the Brave bowlers at the Oval – hammering an unbeaten 108 from 48 balls to overtake Will Smeed’s 101 for Birmingham Phoenix four days earlier.The 23-year-old’s innings included eight sixes and 10 fours as the Invincibles coasted home with 18 deliveries unused.The highest points total in a single match 🤯Take a bow @Wjacks9 👏#TheHundredFantasyGame pic.twitter.com/d1syxyXzil— The...
Ireland v Afghanistan: Tourists level Twenty20 series by beating hosts by 27 runs in match reduced to 11 overs per side
Afghanistan 132-6 (11 overs): Najibullah 50, Rashid 31*, Gurbaz 24; Delany 3-33 Ireland 105 all out (11 overs): Dockrell 41*, Stirling 20; Fareed 3-14 Afghanistan levelled the Twenty20 series against Ireland by winning the fourth of their five meetings by 27 runs at Stormont on Monday. The match was reduced...
AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Doncaster: Ro-Shaun Williams scores dramatic equaliser for Rovers
Ro-Shaun Williams' first career goal snatched an unlikely 2-2 draw for Doncaster at AFC Wimbledon in a dramatic finale at Plough Lane. A double by Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes - his first two senior goals - looked certain to have won the match for the Dons, only for Rovers to somehow extend their unbeaten start to the League Two season.
SWPL1: Glasgow City given scare by Motherwell as champions Rangers ease to 8-0 win
Glasgow City were given an almighty scare by Motherwell before the 15-time Scottish champions secured a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw until centre-half Jenna Clark's close-range header for the visitors following a free-kick. Champions Rangers had no...
One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Lancs to maintain winning Group B start, while Middx top Group A
Hampshire won a 13th successive game in all competitions as the T20 Blast winners repeated last month's Edgbaston triumph against Lancashire to maintain their 100 per cent One-Day Cup start. On a day of nine centurions, six 300-plus scores and three double-century stands, the Hants-Lancs Group B table-topper served up...
Scottish Gossip: Adams, Celtic, Juranovic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hearts
Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription) Former Celtic striker John Hartson has criticised the agent of Josip Juranovic after rumours linking with right-back with a move away from Glasgow. (Sun) Scotland, Celtic...
Egan Bernal to return to racing at Tour of Denmark after life-threatening crash
Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal will make his return to racing at the Tour of Denmark on Tuesday, eight months after he suffered a life-threatening crash while training in Colombia. Bernal was left with 20 different fractures, including in his spine, femur and kneecap, after hitting a stationary...
ISPS Handa World Invitational: Georgia Hall one off lead in women's event; Ewen Ferguson heads men's
England's Georgia Hall is just one shot of the lead after three rounds of the ISPS Handa World Invitational as she chases her second victory of 2022. The 26-year-old shot a three-under 70 in Northern Ireland on Saturday to move to 11 under for the tournament, with America's Amanda Doherty a stroke better off at 12 under.
