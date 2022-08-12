CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Kerry Carpenter homered for the second straight night and the Detroit Tigers survived a wild ninth inning to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 on Tuesday night. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. Plate umpire Lance Barksdale originally ruled Straw fouled off a 2-2 pitch from Tigers All-Star closer Gregory Soto. The four umpires had a meeting and ruled Straw swung and missed for strike three. Francona stormed out of the dugout and angrily argued the call with Barksdale. Francona was quickly ejected and remained on the field to continue the argument as the crowd loudly booed. Straw also was ejected.

DETROIT, MI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO