Carpenter hits HR, Francona ejected as Tigers beat Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Kerry Carpenter homered for the second straight night and the Detroit Tigers survived a wild ninth inning to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 on Tuesday night. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. Plate umpire Lance Barksdale originally ruled Straw fouled off a 2-2 pitch from Tigers All-Star closer Gregory Soto. The four umpires had a meeting and ruled Straw swung and missed for strike three. Francona stormed out of the dugout and angrily argued the call with Barksdale. Francona was quickly ejected and remained on the field to continue the argument as the crowd loudly booed. Straw also was ejected.
Morton, Olson lead Braves to another easy win over Mets, 5-0
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves never seem to get flustered. Less than two weeks ago, the World Series champions endured a miserable series against the team they’ve been chasing in the NL East pretty much all summer. They haven’t lost since. Charlie Morton was dominant on the mound, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman went deep, and the Braves made it eight in a row with a 5-0 blanking of the division-leading New York Mets on Tuesday night.
Wisdom's double in 11th propels Cubs to 7-5 win over Nats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Wisdom drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 on Tuesday night. Wisdom led off the inning with a double down the left-field line against Victor Arano (1-1), scoring automatic runner Willson Contreras. Wisdom then went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Seiya Suzuki’s single. Brandon Hughes (2-1) pitched the 10th for Chicago and Mark Leiter Jr. worked the 11th for his first save. Contreras gave the Cubs a 5-4 lead with a sacrifice fly in the 10th, but Nationals prospect C.J. Abrams, called up Monday from Triple-A Rochester, singled home Alex Call in the bottom half for his first hit with Washington. Abrams was acquired in the trade that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego.
Mullins, Rutschman power surging Orioles past Blue Jays 4-2
TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night, giving surging Baltimore its 10th win in 14 August games. Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts. “That was the best pitching performance for him by far,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “That’s huge for us and huge for him. That shows you the kind of pitcher he can be.” Kremer allowed two runs and seven hits. He walked one and struck out six.
Mets to promote top prospect Brett Baty
The Mets are calling top infield prospect Brett Baty up to the Major League roster, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan (via Twitter). The 2019 No. 12 overall draft pick will need to have his contract formally selected to the 40-man roster. Mike Puma of the New York Post further reports that the move to select Baty won’t officially take place until tomorrow (Twitter link).
