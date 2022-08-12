ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

All eyes will be on Baaeed as the brilliant miler bids to make the transition to middle-distance wonder in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York. Comparisons with the great Frankel have been plentiful as not only does Baaeed arrive similarly unbeaten, but he is also following the route charted by Sir Henry Cecil in stepping up on the Knavesmire.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
SkySports

Monday Tips

Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curragh#Whip#St James#Luxembourg#Coroebus#Irish#Betfair
SkySports

James Anderson: England will stick to their style of play even if they come 'unstuck'

James Anderson has insisted that England will continue their aggressive approach to Test cricket even if it means they may come "unstuck" if things don't go their way. The new exhilarating style of Test cricket, which has led to the coining of the term 'Bazball' in homage to England's new head coach, Brendon McCullum, has captured the imagination of England cricket fans over the summer.
SPORTS
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here... Stoke should have picked up at least a point at Huddersfield on Saturday. The fact they were beaten sort of sums up the way things have gone for them in the last couple of years under Michael O'Neill.
SOCCER
SkySports

Shane and Kieran Bennett moving to Australia, unavailable for Waterford in 2023

Newly-appointed Waterford senior hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald will have to plan without brothers Shane and Kieran Bennett next season, with the Ballysaggart duo moving to Australia. Their other brother Stephen, who was a Hurler of the Year nominee in 2020, is remaining in Ireland and will be available for selection.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman banned for eight matches for buttock incident

Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman has been suspended for eight matches, and fined £500, after being found guilty by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal of a Grade F charge of 'other contrary behaviour' in last Thursday's Betfred Super League fixture at Warrington. Australian Norman, who has also been fined £500,...
RUGBY
SkySports

Eilish McColgan wins 10,000m silver at European Championships

Eilish McColgan followed up her 10,000m Commonwealth title with European silver over the same distance in Munich on Monday night. Israel's Lonah Chemtai Saltpeter and Turkey's Yasemin Can were the only two athletes able to stick with the strong pace McColgan set during the race. The Scot did the lions'...
WORLD
SkySports

West Brom Women contacted about Mariam Mahmood's Pakistan availability with Simran Jhamat set for Coventry United

West Brom Women have been contacted about Mariam Mahmood's availability to play for Pakistan following the striker's recent interview with Sky Sports News. Speaking ahead of South Asian Heritage Month in her first interview with a major platform, British-Pakistani Mahmood opened up to Sky Sports News about her love for West Brom, where she has come through the ranks and established herself as an important part of the first-team squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy