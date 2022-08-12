Read full article on original website
Wednesday Tips
All eyes will be on Baaeed as the brilliant miler bids to make the transition to middle-distance wonder in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York. Comparisons with the great Frankel have been plentiful as not only does Baaeed arrive similarly unbeaten, but he is also following the route charted by Sir Henry Cecil in stepping up on the Knavesmire.
Prix Jacques Le Marois: Coroebus bids to continue unbeaten season for Charlie Appleby and William Buick
There’s no shortage of stars on show at Deauville this afternoon with an excellent nine heading to post for a vintage renewal of the Prix Jacques Le Marois, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.55 Deauville - Coroebus bids to continue flawless campaign. 2000 Guineas and St. James's Palace hero...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot hero Missed The Cut in Deauville for Group Two Prix Guillaume D'ornano
After Sunday’s thrilling Prix Jacques le Marois, the Group action keeps coming at Deauville on a busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing. 2.50 Deauville - Missed The Cut and Al Hakeem clash in cracking contest. Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut and French Derby fourth Al Hakeem are the...
Hollie Doyle blog: James Ferguson's El Bodegon the star ride in Great Voltigeur on Juddmonte day
Sky Sports Racing's Hollie Doyle is back to give us her views on the Juddmonte International and her best rides over the week at York. James Ferguson is a young trainer going places and I'm delighted to be given the ride on his classy colt EL BODEGON in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00) on the opening day of the Ebor Festival at York on Wednesday.
Juddmonte International: Native Trail like a 'rhinoceros' in York build-up as Charlie Appleby prepares to take on Baaeed
Charlie Appleby is confident Native Trail is firing on all cylinders ahead of his tilt at the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. Touched off by stablemate Coroebus when a hot favourite for the 2000 Guineas in May, the imposing colt bagged a Classic win of his own when going one better in the Irish Guineas three weeks later.
Antrim 3-15 Fermanagh 0-11: Saffrons looking to kick on after All-Ireland success
Antrim laid the foundation for victory in the opening half, with two early goals helping them lead 2-5 to 0-6 at the interval and they never looked like relinquishing that advantage after the restart. "The team performance there was all-round. Nobody had to lift it and drive as they all...
Monday Tips
Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
Juddmonte International: Unbeaten Baaeed tackles new trip on Knavesmire for William Haggas team
The brilliant Baaeed bids to remain unbeaten as he tackles 10 furlongs for the first time in the Juddmonte International at York. Widely recognised as the best since Frankel, William Haggas' son of Sea The Stars has the chance to replicate his esteemed sire by taking the step up to a mile and a quarter in his stride when he bounds up the Knavesmire.
Wesley Fofana: Unsettled Leicester defender feels Foxes are pricing him out of dream Chelsea transfer
Wesley Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. The 21-year-old centre-back wants to play in the Champions League to increase his chances of being picked for France at the World Cup this winter. He wants to follow...
James Anderson: England will stick to their style of play even if they come 'unstuck'
James Anderson has insisted that England will continue their aggressive approach to Test cricket even if it means they may come "unstuck" if things don't go their way. The new exhilarating style of Test cricket, which has led to the coining of the term 'Bazball' in homage to England's new head coach, Brendon McCullum, has captured the imagination of England cricket fans over the summer.
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here... Stoke should have picked up at least a point at Huddersfield on Saturday. The fact they were beaten sort of sums up the way things have gone for them in the last couple of years under Michael O'Neill.
Shane and Kieran Bennett moving to Australia, unavailable for Waterford in 2023
Newly-appointed Waterford senior hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald will have to plan without brothers Shane and Kieran Bennett next season, with the Ballysaggart duo moving to Australia. Their other brother Stephen, who was a Hurler of the Year nominee in 2020, is remaining in Ireland and will be available for selection.
Mansfield 5-2 AFC Wimbledon: Stags fight-back from two-nil down in seven-goal thriller
Mansfield fought back after going 2-0 down to see off 10-men AFC Wimbledon 5-2 in a League Two thriller on Tuesday night. An all-action first half saw Josh Davison establish a 2-0 lead for Wimbledon inside 16 minutes before Stags fought back and Chris Gunter was sent off for retaliation.
Newcastle transfer news: Watford reject £17.5m bid for Joao Pedro as Magpies target Chelsea's Conor Gallagher
Watford have rejected a £17.5m bid from Newcastle United for forward Joao Pedro. Sky Sports News understands Watford's stance is the 20-year-old is not for sale. Pedro has started all three of the club's Championship games this season and scored the winner in the opening match against Sheffield United.
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman banned for eight matches for buttock incident
Toulouse Olympique's Corey Norman has been suspended for eight matches, and fined £500, after being found guilty by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal of a Grade F charge of 'other contrary behaviour' in last Thursday's Betfred Super League fixture at Warrington. Australian Norman, who has also been fined £500,...
South Africa: Kagiso Rabada to Dean Elgar - what's been behind tourists' Test resurgence?
England return to Test action on Wednesday, with Ben Stokes' side eager to replicate the exhilarating, attacking brand of cricket that brought them four-straight wins to start the summer. But what can we expect of their opponents?. South Africa are a much-changed side from the one that last toured England...
Egan Bernal to return to racing at Tour of Denmark after life-threatening crash
Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal will make his return to racing at the Tour of Denmark on Tuesday, eight months after he suffered a life-threatening crash while training in Colombia. Bernal was left with 20 different fractures, including in his spine, femur and kneecap, after hitting a stationary...
Michael van Gerwen says the 'hunger won't stop' as he looks to clean up Down Under with World Grand Prix looming
Michael van Gerwen says the "hunger won't stop" as the Dutchman looks to continue his sensational form Down Under in preparation for October's World Grand Prix in Leicester. Van Gerwen kicked off this year's World Series roadshow with victory in Townsville, defeating world No 1 Gerwyn Price in a repeat of last month's World Matchplay final.
Eilish McColgan wins 10,000m silver at European Championships
Eilish McColgan followed up her 10,000m Commonwealth title with European silver over the same distance in Munich on Monday night. Israel's Lonah Chemtai Saltpeter and Turkey's Yasemin Can were the only two athletes able to stick with the strong pace McColgan set during the race. The Scot did the lions'...
West Brom Women contacted about Mariam Mahmood's Pakistan availability with Simran Jhamat set for Coventry United
West Brom Women have been contacted about Mariam Mahmood's availability to play for Pakistan following the striker's recent interview with Sky Sports News. Speaking ahead of South Asian Heritage Month in her first interview with a major platform, British-Pakistani Mahmood opened up to Sky Sports News about her love for West Brom, where she has come through the ranks and established herself as an important part of the first-team squad.
