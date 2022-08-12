An Indiana woman was sentenced today for charges connected with a DUI crash that left one person seriously injured. 36-year-old Kristen Previte was convicted in an April 2022 jury trial of all charges connected with that crash. In February of 2020, Previte was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs when she side-swiped a car around 5:00 PM in the area of Indiana Area Senior High School. After that, she collided head on with a GMC Yukon. Both vehicles had mothers taking their children to cheerleading practice. One of the parents had serious injuries to her knee. Previte was charged with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, and DUI.

INDIANA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO