Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Filmmaker shooting documentary on Brookfield arcade owner
Is there a Brookfield-centric feature-length documentary on Netflix or some other streaming service in the cards for the future? One local filmmaker thinks it’s possible, and he believes he’s hit upon just the right subject. For about a year, Craig Bass has filmed more than two-dozen formal interviews...
Teacher’s ‘Welcome to Kindergarten’ music video is a must-watch for calming first-day jitters
A teacher’s “Welcome to Kindergarten” song is helping to reduce first-day-of-school anxieties for many children this year. Dwayne Reed, a dean of students at a Chicago elementary school, has always loved to sing. He recently demonstrated his talent in an Instagram musical performance called "Welcome to Kindergarten."
959theriver.com
We have your tickets to Blues Brothers Con
The Blues Brothers are returning to the Old Joliet Prison for Blues Brothers Con, this Friday, August 19th and Saturday August 20th presented by the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Friday night features a concert event you don’t want to miss featuring Elwood Blues himself, Dan Akroyd along with Jim Belushi. Saturday kicks off with a Gospel Music Service followed by a full day of Chicago Blues. With movie themed food, beverages and souvenirs for purchase and plenty of Blues Brothers displays to see!
iheart.com
Lady Gaga Set to Perform at Wrigley Field Monday
After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her initial performance in August 2021, Lady Gaga is coming back to town for her Chicago stop on The Chromatica Ball: Summer Stadium Tour at Wrigley Field!. According to Secret Chicago, The Chromatica Ball was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the...
CHICAGO READER
Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022
Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become A Members Only Club
A space formerly known as Maxim’s de Paris, which served French cuisine and fine wines to an audience of food lovers, politicians, and celebrities from 1963 to 1983, is set to become a private club. The interior, which once was Maxim’s de Paris, has been a city-run space for the last 22 years. Now, Gold Coast’s Astor Tower iconic space will be revived as an exclusive neighborhood social club.
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
Chicago PD: 5 facts about Anne Heche (you might not know)
Anne Heche is best known to One Chicago fans as originating the role of Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan on Chicago PD. Heche’s first appearance came in the season 6 premiere, “New Normal,” marking what would become an 11-episode guest arc. Watch One Chicago on fuboTV: Watch over...
kanecountyconnects.com
2022 Festival of the Vine Moves to New Location
Geneva's Festival of the Vine returns next month, in a new location. The festival runs September 9-11 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on S. Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about this festival can be found in a new location. The Geneva Police have done a phenomenal job of keeping everyone safe crossing State Street during previous Festival of the Vines. However, it was mutually decided that the event should move across the street to James and S. Fourth streets," said Laura Rush, Communications Director, Geneva Chamber of Commerce.
palatine.il.us
Palatine Street Fest 2022
The Village of Palatine's annual Downtown Street Fest will be held on August 26 - 28, 2022. Visit our new "Backyard Lounge" in Towne Square, presented by Palatine Bank & Trust, open Friday, August 26 (5pm - 10pm), Saturday, August 27, (11am - 10pm), and Sunday, August 28, (11am - 4pm). The setting will include shaded picnic tables, lounge chairs, string lights, a bar, local eats, outdoor games (bags, giant Jenga, ladder ball, bocce ball, etc.) and scheduled entertainment throughout the day/night.
kanecountyconnects.com
Concours D'Elegance Car Show Canceled
Concours d'Elegance organizers have informed the City of Geneva that they are canceling the 2022 car show that was originally scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 28. Concours, one of five events designated as a festival in Geneva, is an annual show that draws thousands of visitors to downtown Geneva to see an impressive lineup of antique, classic and modern cars.
Weekend Break: Marcus goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park in Lemont
WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park and Ziplines in Lemont. He ziplined from Skyscraper Tower, 75 feet in the air! On a good day, you can even spot the Sears Tower in the distance!. Six Flags Great America released the following statement regarding the shooting:. Six...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, remains in 'constant pain,' family says
CHICAGO - The family of Cooper Roberts, the boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, released an update Tuesday afternoon on the 8-year-old's condition. Cooper is currently living at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago. During the mass shooting in Highland Park, Cooper...
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
Gia Mia Opens | India Day Celebration | Youth Football Jamboree
Gia Mia opens today in downtown Naperville. The Italian eatery featuring wood-fired pizzas, fresh pasta and small plate dishes has taken up residence in the Old Nichols Library building at 110 S. Washington Street. This is the sixth location for the BG Hospitality Group restaurant. Calvary Church Giveaway. On Saturday,...
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots
"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
Eater
A Pair of Restaurant Vets Make Their Comeback After Nearly Three Years
It’s been a journey for Kasia Bednarz and Britni DeLeon, the duo behind Fare, a quick-serve restaurant specializing in customizable healthy bowls with seasonal produce that launched inside Wells St. Market. The food hall closed due to a lack of downtown business during the pandemic in September 2020. Now, nearly three years later, Fare is ready to open its first standalone cafe in Downtown Chicago.
Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall
Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year. The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said. “Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and...
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
