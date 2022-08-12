ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, IL

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Filmmaker shooting documentary on Brookfield arcade owner

Is there a Brookfield-centric feature-length documentary on Netflix or some other streaming service in the cards for the future? One local filmmaker thinks it’s possible, and he believes he’s hit upon just the right subject. For about a year, Craig Bass has filmed more than two-dozen formal interviews...
BROOKFIELD, IL
959theriver.com

We have your tickets to Blues Brothers Con

The Blues Brothers are returning to the Old Joliet Prison for Blues Brothers Con, this Friday, August 19th and Saturday August 20th presented by the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Friday night features a concert event you don’t want to miss featuring Elwood Blues himself, Dan Akroyd along with Jim Belushi. Saturday kicks off with a Gospel Music Service followed by a full day of Chicago Blues. With movie themed food, beverages and souvenirs for purchase and plenty of Blues Brothers displays to see!
JOLIET, IL
iheart.com

Lady Gaga Set to Perform at Wrigley Field Monday

After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her initial performance in August 2021, Lady Gaga is coming back to town for her Chicago stop on The Chromatica Ball: Summer Stadium Tour at Wrigley Field!. According to Secret Chicago, The Chromatica Ball was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the...
CHICAGO, IL
City
Barrington, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
CHICAGO READER

Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022

Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become A Members Only Club

A space formerly known as Maxim’s de Paris, which served French cuisine and fine wines to an audience of food lovers, politicians, and celebrities from 1963 to 1983, is set to become a private club.  The interior, which once was Maxim’s de Paris, has been a city-run space for the last 22 years. Now, Gold Coast’s Astor Tower iconic space will be revived as an exclusive neighborhood social club. 
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago PD: 5 facts about Anne Heche (you might not know)

Anne Heche is best known to One Chicago fans as originating the role of Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan on Chicago PD. Heche’s first appearance came in the season 6 premiere, “New Normal,” marking what would become an 11-episode guest arc. Watch One Chicago on fuboTV: Watch over...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Sierra Boggess
Person
Emily Skinner
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Jason Danieley
kanecountyconnects.com

2022 Festival of the Vine Moves to New Location

Geneva's Festival of the Vine returns next month, in a new location. The festival runs September 9-11 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on S. Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about this festival can be found in a new location. The Geneva Police have done a phenomenal job of keeping everyone safe crossing State Street during previous Festival of the Vines. However, it was mutually decided that the event should move across the street to James and S. Fourth streets," said Laura Rush, Communications Director, Geneva Chamber of Commerce.​
GENEVA, IL
palatine.il.us

Palatine Street Fest 2022

The Village of Palatine's annual Downtown Street Fest will be held on August 26 - 28, 2022. Visit our new "Backyard Lounge" in Towne Square, presented by Palatine Bank & Trust, open Friday, August 26 (5pm - 10pm), Saturday, August 27, (11am - 10pm), and Sunday, August 28, (11am - 4pm). The setting will include shaded picnic tables, lounge chairs, string lights, a bar, local eats, outdoor games (bags, giant Jenga, ladder ball, bocce ball, etc.) and scheduled entertainment throughout the day/night.
PALATINE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Concours D'Elegance Car Show Canceled

Concours d'Elegance organizers have informed the City of Geneva that they are canceling the 2022 car show that was originally scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 28. Concours, one of five events designated as a festival in Geneva, is an annual show that draws thousands of visitors to downtown Geneva to see an impressive lineup of antique, classic and modern cars.
GENEVA, IL
NBC Chicago

Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots

"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A Pair of Restaurant Vets Make Their Comeback After Nearly Three Years

It’s been a journey for Kasia Bednarz and Britni DeLeon, the duo behind Fare, a quick-serve restaurant specializing in customizable healthy bowls with seasonal produce that launched inside Wells St. Market. The food hall closed due to a lack of downtown business during the pandemic in September 2020. Now, nearly three years later, Fare is ready to open its first standalone cafe in Downtown Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall

Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year. The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said. “Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL

