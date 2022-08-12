Read full article on original website
Related
u92radio.com
CLYMER WOMAN TO RECEIVE SPAATZ AWARD TONIGHT
A Clymer woman will be honored tonight with a prestigious award through the Civil Air Patrol. Gwen Stahl was promoted Cadet Colonel after earning the Spaatz Award, the first time an Indiana County resident earned the award since its inception in 1964. The award was named after General Carl A. Spaatz, who set a flight endurance record of 154 hours in 1924. Spaatz also directed the air campaign over the Nazis, and the atomic bombing took place under his command.
u92radio.com
ITALIAN FESTIVAL A ROUSING SUCCESS
On Sunday, the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street was packed as people turned up for the Italian Festival to help child healthcare. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the festival returned to Downtown Indiana with live music, food and drink and a vintage car cruise. Unofficial reports say close to 4,000 people were in attendance for the event. The event was co-organized by Mike Peter and Dennis Della Penna, co-owners of Bruno’s Restaurant, and Nick Karos, the owner of Nap’s and Josephine’s.
u92radio.com
FAIR SEASON ARRIVES IN AREA
Fair season has arrived in the area with the start of the Great Dayton Fair, which will hold its Vespers Service at 7 o’clock tonight and the crowning of the fair queen at 8. Activities began Friday with fair exhibits arriving. Some of the judging took place yesterday and there was an antique tractor pull. There is a horse and pony pull this afternoon at 1 o’clock. The Dayton Fair officially opens at 1 PM Monday.
u92radio.com
INDIANA’S BUSY WEEKEND INCLUDES CONTINUED IUP MOVE-IN, ITALIAN FESTIVAL
IUP’s first move-in weekend of the fall semester continues today, when about 600 first-year students are expected to arrive. Around 700 moved in yesterday. The new students will take part in Welcome Week activities in advance of the rest of the student body arriving next weekend. Welcome Week activities today are mostly social events, with more technical campus life events mixed in tomorrow. The first day of classes is August 22nd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
u92radio.com
MAN KILLED IN TRACTOR ROLLOVER IDENTIFIED
More information was released on the fatal accident that happened on Sunday in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said that 43-year-old Charles Dale Wise of Clymer was mowing a field when the International Harvester Tractor he was operating ran into a stump and caused it to rollover. Wise became entrapped by the tractor and had to be rescued by Marion Center and Commodore firefighters.
u92radio.com
DR. KENNETH E. HERSHMAN, 82
Dr. Kenneth E. Hershman, 82, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born March 3, 1940 in Jasper County, Indiana, to the late Otis G. and Gladys (Elliott) Hershman. From his hard-working farm boy days, Ken went on to obtain his undergraduate, masters, and doctorate degrees...
u92radio.com
BRUSH FIRE NO. 37 REPORTED ON FRIDAY
Indiana County first responders stayed busy on Friday as a number of incidents were reported to Indiana County 911. The 37th brush fire of the year was reported last evening around 8:48 p.m., and it sent Coal Run/McIntyre Fire Department to McGee Road in Young Township. Details on what caused the fire and potential damage have not been released yet.
u92radio.com
PREVITE SENTENCED IN DUI CASE
An Indiana woman was sentenced today for charges connected with a DUI crash that left one person seriously injured. 36-year-old Kristen Previte was convicted in an April 2022 jury trial of all charges connected with that crash. In February of 2020, Previte was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs when she side-swiped a car around 5:00 PM in the area of Indiana Area Senior High School. After that, she collided head on with a GMC Yukon. Both vehicles had mothers taking their children to cheerleading practice. One of the parents had serious injuries to her knee. Previte was charged with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, and DUI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u92radio.com
ONE PERSON DEAD AFTER TRACTOR ROLLOVER IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
One person was reported dead after an incident Sunday afternoon in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Marion Center and Commodore, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police, were dispatched to a physical rescue call along Deckers Point Road around 12:35 p.m. Marion Center fire officials confirm that one person was fatally injured after a tractor rolled over with entrapment.
u92radio.com
KNOTWEED FESTIVAL RETURNS TO BLAIRSVILLE DIAMOND TODAY
The 10th Annual Knotweed Festival returns to the Blairsville Diamond today with plenty of fun, food and music planned for attendees. The festival focuses on the Japanese knotweed plant, which is an invasive species found near rivers across the U.S. and in Indiana County. One specific location of knotweed in the county is the Conemaugh River.
u92radio.com
MASTRIANO CAMPAIGN STOPS BY JIMMY STEWART AIRPORT
Residents from all across Indiana County packed into the Innovative Aviation hanger at the Jimmy Stewart Airport this afternoon to hear from one of the candidates running for Pennsylvania Governor. Republican Senator Doug Mastriano, his wife Rebbie, and his campaign tour spoke to the crowd regarding several plans for if...
u92radio.com
EDWARD ANDERSON, 91
Edward Anderson, 91, Homer City died August 10, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, He was born February 8, 1931 in Lucernemines and was the son of the late Arthur John and Sara Ann (Balls) Anderson. Ed was a member of the Homer City Church of the Nazarene and served...
Comments / 0