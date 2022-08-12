Read full article on original website
RALEIGH, Wake County — Someone stole a truck and camping trailer from the home of murdered Wake County deputy Ned Byrd just days after he was killed. Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD is reporting that a Wake County Sheriff's Office incident report shows that Byrd's 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2020 Flyer camping trailer were both stolen sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning.
