As Market President for Kentucky, Addiction Recovery Care’s John Wilson Will Lead Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Transformation. Louisa, Ky.—Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), a leading provider of addiction treatment and recovery services in Eastern and Central Kentucky, is proud to announce John Wilson’s promotion to Market President, Kentucky. Wilson joined the organization in 2020 as CEO of Crown Recovery Center in Springfield and was then named Market CEO in January 2022. Now, as ARC’s Market President for Kentucky, he will lead the company’s efforts to expand in Greenup County and other markets throughout the state.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO