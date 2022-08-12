Read full article on original website
Related
Portsmouth Times
ACTC announces Party on the Lawn festivities, August 19th
ASHLAND, KY – The Student Government Association at Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to announce they will be hosting Pathfinder Party on the Lawn next week. On Friday, August 19, BARKer Farm will be bringing their petting zoo to campus from 5 P.M. to 7 p.m. and...
wklw.com
Big Sandy Offers 12-week Semester Beginning September 12
It’s not too late to register for college this fall! Big Sandy Community & Technical College offers another great semester beginning September 12. During this twelve-week semester, students can enroll in many core courses needed for their specific degrees. Astronomy, biology, computer science, communications, psychology and math are foundational to many degrees for transfer to four-year colleges and universities.
West Virginia native Jennifer Garner donates school supplies to teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local teacher hit the teacher lottery by receiving multiple boxes full of school supplies from none other than actress and Charleston-native Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Garner is one of West Virginia’s most famous names. According to IMDb, Garner was born in Houston but was raised in the Mountain State’s capital […]
wymt.com
Perry County teens host teacher shower for educators impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For Perry County teens Samantha Turner and Kyli Short, helping their local teachers following July’s flood was a no-brainer. “They gave to us our whole lives, so we just wanted to try to give back to them,” said Turner. Sixteen-year-old Short has special ties...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed
“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
WSAZ
Cosmetology school seeking wig donations for cancer patients
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A cosmetology school is asking for wig donations to help support cancer patients and the Stepping Stones program. The Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking wig donations for a program started in 2002 by former cosmetology program coordinator Patti Banfield. Wigs can...
thelevisalazer.com
LAZER MARKETPLACE….More Help Wanted
Three Rivers Medical Center (Louisa,KY) Three Rivers Medical Center is looking to hire part-time and full-time radiology techs. If you are interested in one of these positions, click the link below to apply or to learn more:. HELP WANTED: Save-A-Lot, 5220 Rt. 645, Inez, is hiring, for all positions. Stop...
wvpublic.org
Huntington Receives Grant To Curb Substance Use Disorder, Create Support Network
The city of Huntington will receive a $2 million dollar grant to help curb the substance use epidemic. The grant was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will fund a network that will help case navigators improve outreach to those who have fallen out of care.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBKO
Disease affecting cattle detected in Hart County
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, disease of cattle has been detected in Hart County and Fleming County, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, has been...
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
lakercountry.com
Cattle disease in Kentucky linked to ticks
A disease affecting cattle in Kentucky is reportedly linked to ticks in the area. Two cases of a new potentially dangerous disease in cattle has been detected in Fleming and nearby Hart county, according to the state veterinarian’s office. The disease is a tickborne protozoa that infects red and...
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: American Queen docks in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — The American Queen, the largest riverboat ever constructed, docked at Harris Riverfront park in Huntington on Thursday, where passengers for its voyage down the Ohio River disembarked and got a bus tour of the city’s attractions. The six-deck vessel offers tours of the nations rivers and is owned by HMS Global Maritime.
kentuckytoday.com
Ready Church prepares churches on what to do when disaster strikes
GARRETT, Ky. (KT) – Garrett First Baptist Church participated in a Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief program called Ready Church earlier this year. While no one could be completely prepared for the worst flood in Kentucky history, pastor Blaine Deploy said he was glad the church went through Ready Church. Garrett FBC, located in Floyd County, wasn’t impacted by the flooding, the pastor said.
thelevisalazer.com
WILSON WILL OVERSEE ARC’S ‘TRANSFORMATION’ OF BELLEFONTE CENTER
As Market President for Kentucky, Addiction Recovery Care’s John Wilson Will Lead Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Transformation. Louisa, Ky.—Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), a leading provider of addiction treatment and recovery services in Eastern and Central Kentucky, is proud to announce John Wilson’s promotion to Market President, Kentucky. Wilson joined the organization in 2020 as CEO of Crown Recovery Center in Springfield and was then named Market CEO in January 2022. Now, as ARC’s Market President for Kentucky, he will lead the company’s efforts to expand in Greenup County and other markets throughout the state.
wymt.com
City of Hazard Utilities shares updates on water situation in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying the city’s water plant had damages to its raw water pumps and is now using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps, and the old pumps were damaged by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelevisalazer.com
CITY OF LOUISA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN TRAFFIC FLOW
PSA – August 16, 2022 – The City of Louisa has changed the traffic flow direction on Jefferson Street starting at the intersection of Madison and Jefferson (across from Speedway) it will be one-way all the way through until you get to the intersection of Pike and Jefferson Street (by Chatfields building).
WKYT 27
WATCH | Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women
WATCH | Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA. So far FEMA has approved $36 million in assistance for those impacted by the floods, but for those who were denied,. WATCH | Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing.
Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
wdrb.com
Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
Comments / 0