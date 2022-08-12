Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking’s Charges
An arrest was made on Sunday in Martin County following a drug trafficking complaint. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk on Sunday evening. There, they encountered 23-year-old Michael Meade, of Hager Hill. A K-9 unit was brought in to sniff the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the...
wklw.com
Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office Working Active Crime Scene in Van Lear
According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at approximately 11 AM, Deputies responded to a reported assault in the VanLear community of Johnson Co. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Mr. Stacy Collins suffered from what was believed to be a self inflicted gunshot wound. Paintsville EMS also responded and transported Mr. Collins to Highlands ARH Hospital. Extending from the initial investigation, Deputies discovered that Mr. Collins’ 12 year old daughter was missing. After exhausting numerous leads in an attempt to locate the juvenile, the JCSO in conjunction with Emergency Management Director Gary McClure began assembling search crews in an attempt to locate the juvenile. The search was to initially concentrate in the area that Mr. Collins was found. Sadly, with public assistance, the juvenile was soon located deceased. She was identified as 12 year-old Stacia Leigh Collins. Authorities are not releasing any additional information about the incidents at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office.
2 Ashland men sentenced for meth trafficking
Two Ashland men were sentenced to 72 months and 137 months in federal prison on multiple charges on Monday.
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
Kentucky sheriff gives update on dead 12-year-old
The sheriff’s office said they responded to an assault report at around 11 p.m. when they found Stacy Collins suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Family, friends mourn the loss of teen shot to death in Johnson County
Collins was many things, a daughter, niece and cousin, but to 12-year-old Oiler, she was a best friend.
WSAZ
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE ASK FOR HELP IN STOLEN CELL PHONE AT WALMART
AUGUST 12, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. VIDEO SECURITY SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS OF ALLEGED MYSTERY CELL PHONE THIEF, WHO IS BEING SOUGHT BY THE LOUISA POLICE DEPARTMENT, WHO ARE ASKING FOR PUBLIC HELP TO IDENTIFY THE POSSIBLE SUBJECT SUSPECT. The Louisa Police Department is asking for public assistance in...
WSAZ
Girl, 12, found dead and father hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound; mother speaks out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered and her father was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Thursday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault...
WSAZ
Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 11:30 p.m. In a Facebook post, the Greenup County Coroner says Christopher Thomas Del Rosario’s family has been found and notified. He asked for prayers in the days ahead and thanked the community for their help. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Greenup County Coroner is...
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
Ironton Tribune
South Point remains identified as Boyd County man
SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
WKYT 27
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH has been raising money and collecting donations for employees and other flood survivors in eastern Kentucky. One employee there worked through the night to get her family to safety. Lee Ann McIntyre lives in Perry County, and lost her family home and their cars...
wymt.com
City of Hazard Utilities shares updates on water situation in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying the city’s water plant had damages to its raw water pumps and is now using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps, and the old pumps were damaged by...
