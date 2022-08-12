Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response to a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” — and some teachers have worried that family pictures on their desks could get them in trouble. As students return...
WDIO-TV
Josh Green wins Hawaii’s Democratic primary for governor
HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Saturday won the Democratic primary for Hawaii governor, defeating U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano. Green has served as second-in-command to Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Ige has served two four-year...
WDIO-TV
A vehicle crash in St. Louis leaves one dead and one injured
On Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 P.M. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Babbitt Police Department, the MN State Patrol, and area first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5500 Blk of Hwy 21 in Embarrass Township, which is West of the intersection of Hwy 21 and Hwy 135.
WDIO-TV
Troubling questions unresolved in latest end to Till case
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. Till, whose battered body, a bullet in his head, and a weight around his neck was pulled from the Tallahatchie River in 1955. A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
New climate deal spurs hopes of more carbon storage projects
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The rolling prairie lands of northeastern Wyoming have been a paradise of lush, knee-deep grass for sheep, cattle and pronghorn antelope this summer. But it’s a different green — greener energy — that geologist Fred McLaughlin seeks as he drills nearly two miles (3.2 kilometers) into the ground, far deeper than the thick coal seams that make this the top coal-mining region in the United States. McLaughlin and his University of Wyoming colleagues are studying whether tiny spaces in rock deep underground can permanently store vast volumes of greenhouse gas emitted by a coal-fired power plant.
WDIO-TV
Unique financial challenges for older adults
August 21st is National Senior Citizens Day! The day is dedicated to raising awareness about issues ageing adults face. Barry Bigelow shares the unique financial challenges older adults face when planning for the future. First, it’s good to know who we are celebrating! Minnesotans 62 and older are considered senior...
Comments / 0