Texas mother, daughter charged with assaulting pregnant woman
Three women were arrested late last month following a fight that left two people, including a pregnant woman, injured.
cw39.com
UPDATE: Arrests made in shooting that injured a mom and toddler
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a Thursday night shooting that injured two people. Isabel Arlene Losoya, 29, and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez, 21, have been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Mugshots for the pair were not...
Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation. According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job." The foundation released the...
Stranger uses key to enter Midland family’s apartment, MPD investigating
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is investigating a break-in at the Spectrum Apartments. The August 3rd break-in was caught on a family’s Ring doorbell security footage. The family, who asked to remain anonymous because of safety concerns, shared the video with Yourbasin.com. The doorbell camera shows a man in a bright orange, Nike […]
OPD investigate grocery store theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says he was caught on camera stealing from a local HEB last month. Officers say that the incident happened at the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd street on July 9th. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Detective […]
Brewster Co runaway found in Midland, suspect arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man wanted in connection with a runaway child out of Brewster County was arrested Thursday in Midland. Pedro Hinojos Jr., 39, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, Enticing a Child, and Harboring a Runaway Child. Several days ago, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office sounded the alarm and asked […]
cbs7.com
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police, two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday night involving a mother and child. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m., Isabel Arlene Losoya and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
cbs7.com
In-Custody death in Ector County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was an in-custody death Thursday. The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers which is a common procedure in an in-custody death investigation. A DPS spokesperson confirmed that the inmate was Kreasta Arnold, female, 46...
Odessa man charged with killing his mother
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after authorities say he killed his mother. Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was initially arrested back in October 2021 for injury to elderly person, according to an Ector County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Campbell was living with his mother, and was her...
Texas Rangers investigating after ECSO inmate dies
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center died Thursday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kreasta Arnold, 46, died around 7:26 p.m. on August 11. Arnold’s body was taken to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Arnold had […]
towntalkradio.com
Crash in Brownfield kills one
A Seminole man dies after a horrific crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck. Around11:30 pm a 911 came into the Brownfield Police Dept., which dispatched BRMC EMS and Brownfield Fire & Rescue to the 100 Block of Seagraves Rd. According to Brownfield Police Cheif Tony Serbantez, witnesses of the accident said Cornelius Loewen of Seminole Texas lost control of his red and black 2014 Yamaha motorcycle after leaving the intersection of Buckley & Lubbock Rd going southbound. Loewen’s motorcycle veered into the northbound lanes where he struck a white 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck with a trailer head-on.
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of stealing designer eyeglasses
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after police said he stole designer eyeglasses from multiple optometry offices in Midland last month. Leroy Kemp, 45, has been charged with multiple counts of Theft by Repetition. According to an affidavit, on July 13, an employee of Vision Health Specialties […]
cbs7.com
Fatal crash on the 8200 block of Highway 191
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on August 13, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191. The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in...
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
11-year-old dies in overnight fire
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 11-year-old girl was killed early Saturday morning in a fire, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. The child has not been identified by law enforcement. ECSO deputies, along with units from Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:17 a.m. […]
Person hit, killed by vehicle in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night, Odessa Police said in an information release. On August 13th at approximately 10 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191. The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 […]
OPD investigating threat to local church
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after threats were made to a local church. The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when someone called to make threats targeting Connection Christian Church. Officers responded to the church in the 4200 block of Tanglewood and the area was blocked off for some time until […]
Shot fired: OPD investigating fight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a group of kids was caught fighting Thursday afternoon. The fight happened in the 1200 block of W 10th Street. Witnesses said as the children were fighting, an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired into the air. OPD said no one was […]
Andrews Co Sheriff investigating after man found in road dies
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found lying on the side of the road earlier this week. That man, identified only as Chad Kill, died at the hospital shortly after he was found. On August 9, deputies responded to the scene on Highway 128. Deputies said […]
ECSO warns public to stay alert
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
