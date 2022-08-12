Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man accused of molesting boy; more victims possible, Marion deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of molesting a boy was arrested Monday in Marion County, and deputies believe there may be more victims, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to Golden Hills Mobile Home Park — 7865 W. State Road 40 — on Monday...
Man shot at apartment complex in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon. A man in his 20s was shot around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Texas Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said they know who the shooter is...
WESH
Daytona Beach man accused of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in custody
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach have found a wanted suspect after a woman was accidentally shot and killed Tuesday just before noon. Chad Keene, 37, was found in the passenger seat of a car driving down Nova Road at US-1 in Ormond Beach around 5:30 p.m.
WCJB
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
WESH
Orlando police searching for shooter after man found lying in road
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a shooter after they found a man shot in the middle of a road. Police were called out to Signal Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When officers arrived they found the...
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
villages-news.com
Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities
A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
Man who murdered Lake County deputy may speak in court Tuesday
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who murdered one deputy and hurt two others could decide to take the stand Tuesday in his sentencing hearing. Jason Wheeler was sentenced to death for shooting and killing Lake County deputy Wayne Koester in 2005. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Daytona Beach police search for missing and endangered teenage girls
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are looking for two teenage girls Tuesday. Officers said Aalona Townsend, 13, and Tristina Jerald, 14, are considered missing and endangered. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The girls were last seen Monday night around 8 p.m. The teens...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Citrus County
A 46-year-old man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home and causing residents in a Floral City neighborhood to be evacuated, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman arrested after physically abusing child over material found on victim's phone
A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman wrote derogatory words on a juvenile family member’s face, shoved a metal bar in the child’s mouth, handcuffed the child inside a hot car and shaved the child’s head after the woman found sexually explicit photographs on the child’s phone, witnesses told deputies.
click orlando
Volusia County woman gets 12 years in prison in death of 5-month-old son
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old son, who was hit repeatedly and dropped on the floor when he wouldn’t stop crying. Stephanie Holly, 37, pleaded no contest to charges of neglect of a...
fox40jackson.com
Florida K-9 takes down suspected car thief during chase: ‘Get him off, please!’
A Florida K-9 caught an accused car thief in its jaws of justice last month during a foot chase that ended with the suspect begging deputies for help, according to bodycam video released Friday. K-9 Corporal Calvin Batts located the stolen vehicle in the area of Southeast 32nd Street and...
Central Florida man under arrest after shooting ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanford police arrested a man Saturday after he shot his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend. The shooting happened on the Roseland Park area of Sanford. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the ex-boyfriend of the resident showed up at the home, a...
click orlando
Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs
It’s known that alligators might eat other gators, but you might not really comprehend it until you see it. Tammy Shaw saw it happen on Aug. 4 in Silver Springs in Marion County. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
