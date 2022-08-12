ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Deputies investigating after toddler found dead in water near Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — In Marion County, deputies are investigating Monday after a toddler may have drowned in Ocala. They were called to Silver Lake Acres at an unknown date and time after deputies said that child was reported missing. Deputies searched extensively and found the toddler dead in a...
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities

A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
WILDWOOD, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
palmcoastobserver.com

Woman arrested after physically abusing child over material found on victim's phone

A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman wrote derogatory words on a juvenile family member’s face, shoved a metal bar in the child’s mouth, handcuffed the child inside a hot car and shaved the child’s head after the woman found sexually explicit photographs on the child’s phone, witnesses told deputies.
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL

