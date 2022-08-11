Read full article on original website
Paul Green
(Age 93, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Tuesday August 16th at 10am at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
James R. Merrick
Funeral Services for 78 year old James R. Merrick of Cadiz, KY will be Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, KY. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery in Cadiz, KY. Visitation:. Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 after 4:00 p.m.
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at Canton Street and Camilla Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 17-year old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was southbound on Camilla and drove into traffic on Canton, colliding with an eastbound car operated by 32-year old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs, with Tucker’s car then side-swiping a vehicle driven by 25-year old Dkota Howell of Hopkinsville.
Updated: Woman killed in Trigg County accident
Officials have identified the young woman killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on New Hope Road in Trigg County. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year old Dakota Coleman of Cadiz. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Werner says Coleman had been eastbound when she lost control of...
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash
A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
Break-in investigated on Walnut Street, suspect arrested
A burglary investigation Friday on Walnut Street led to the arrest of a man who allegedly forced his way into a home. Officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of Walnut about 2:30 for a woman screaming at an unknown man who had broken into her house. An arrest citation says 37-year old Derrick Gill of Hopkinsville had broken her locked storm door to get inside.
Art sale Sunday to benefit Arts Council, Art Guild
Over 200 original pieces created by the late Barbara Gardner will be for sale Sunday afternoon at the Alhambra Theatre in an art sale fundraiser that will benefit the Pennyroyal Arts Council and Hopkinsville Art Guild. Pieces start at $20 and include a variety of water color, chalk, oil, pencil...
