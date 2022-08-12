According to a recent report from analytical agency Kaiko, XRP takes up more than 60% of the daily trading volume on Bitso, one of the two largest crypto exchanges in Latin America. In this case, the daily turnover of the exchange is from $20 to $30 million in pairs denominated in the key currencies of the region. That is without taking into account the simpler transactions of ordinary users.

CURRENCIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO