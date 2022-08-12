Read full article on original website
Joanie Darwin Brown
4d ago
Fox valley mall in Aurora and Charlrs town mall is St Charles both in Illinois are just as bad ...so sad
Reply
5
Related
WQAD
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
‘It was horrible.’ Nearly 200 dogs rescued from Illinois hoarding situation
MERCER COUNTY, Illinois — In one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard over the weekend. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers went to the property in Sherrard with a warrant Friday night after getting word of the situation. Teams […]
QCSO announces security checks for Riverfront Pops
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) has announced security checks for everyone attending the QCBT Riverfront Pops presentation of “The Music of Elton John” on August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park in Davenport. To ensure a safe and fun evening for everyone, all patrons must follow these precautions and should factor that into […]
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrgmediadixon.com
LoCash is Coming to the BLVD Pub and Grill in Sterling this Saturday Night, Get Your Tickets Today
The Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling will be celebrating their Birthday Bash this Saturday night starting at 5pm. The 2022 Boulevard Birthday Bash starring LoCash will be held outside at the Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling (2501 Ave E.) Tickets are on sale right now at the Boulevard...
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park
The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
977wmoi.com
Monmouth City Council Approves Golf Cart and Non-Highway Vehicle Ordinance
In a 6-2 vote, Monmouth City Council has approved the ordinance regulating the operation of golf carts and non-highway vehicles within the City of Monmouth. Individuals seeking to register a golf cart or non-highway vehicle will need to pass inspection by the Monmouth Police Department and pay an annual registration fee of $50. Communications Director Ken Helms shares regulations that will need to be implemented on the vehicle:
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrgmediadixon.com
Henry Dixon Donates Collection of Illinois Law Books to Sauk Valley College, Some Dating Back Over 150 Years
Sauk Valley Community College has received a collection of Illinois law books dating back over 150 years. Henry S. Dixon and Linda A. Giesen bestowed this collection upon the college in celebration of Henry’s retirement from law practice. Since 1866, the Dixon Family has served the law and the...
ourquadcities.com
DeWitt man killed in motorcycle accident
A DeWitt, Iowa man was killed as a result of a single motorcycle accident Saturday in Clinton County. On Aug. 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 310th Avenue and 160th Street in reference to a single motorcycle accident, according to a Monday release from the county sheriff’s office.
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
Iowa Administrators Scramble To Fill Teaching Jobs As Start Of School Looms
(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa’s teacher shortage appears to be worsening and one expert says many schools across the state have multiple openings just weeks — or days — before the school year is set to begin. Mark McDermott, associate dean at the University of Iowa’s College of Education, says they routinely get calls from dozens of Iowa’s 300-plus school administrators as fall approaches, checking to see if there are any recent graduates available to fill teaching jobs. While hesitating to say most schools in the state are short on teachers, McDermott says many districts are seeking help in virtually every type of course and grade level. He also says part of the shortage may still stem from the so-called “Great Resignation” that came about during the pandemic, as many workers retired early or simply left their positions and industries to seek something new.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See
One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart. According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
Suspect dead in FL after Muscatine homicide
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is working with their counterparts in Florida to solve a homicide. On Monday, August 15 at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach (FL) Police Department asking deputies to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway […]
KWQC
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Boys Golf Wins Second Annual Monmouth Cup
The Monmouth-Roseville and United High School boys golf teams met at Gibson Woods Golf Course last night for the second annual Monmouth Cup battle. The Monmouth Cup was started last season with the winner of the two local schools seperated by just five miles getting the traveling trophy for the next year. Last season, Monmouth-Roseville edged out United in a close match to win the inaugural meeting. This time it wasn’t quite as close with Monmouth-Roseville retaining the trophy for another year. The Titans get a 161-182 win over the Red Storm. John Jusczcyk is the meet medalist with a one-over par 36 on the front nine at Gibson. Jusczcyk’s teammate, Jake Steele was second for the day with a 39. Rounding out the four scorers for the Titans was Bryson Hall with a 42 and Max Ferguson with a 44. Carson Horner and Ethan Elswick led United with a pari of 44’s, he was joined in the scoring quartet by Luke Jungman with a 46 and Ian Leffler with a 48.
KCRG.com
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
starvedrock.media
Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County
Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 17