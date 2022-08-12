ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Fire destroys RV parked along Wenatchee street

Wenatchee firefighters responded to a report of an RV on fire Monday night along Spokane Street near South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee. When they arrived, they found the RV fully engulfed. Kay McKellar with Chelan County Fire District 1 said a man who was apparently the owner of the RV...
WENATCHEE, WA
Fires Burning Northwest of Plain Still Uncontained

The White River and Irving Peak fires burning northwest of Plain are both still 0% contained, with about 680 acres burned in total. The fires are reportedly burning in steep terrain about 14 miles from Plain, making firefighting efforts difficult for crews. Elisabeth Dare, Public Information Officer for the fire's...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee

Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
WENATCHEE, WA
NCWLIFE Evening News August 15th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man last night. A 35-year-old Moses Lake woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was driving on Highway 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, rolled multiple times down an embankment and caught on fire. A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed last night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner. The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries and a 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized yesterday morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee.
PATEROS, WA
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday

Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
Two people dead from trailer fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were found dead from a trailer fire in Moses Lake early Monday morning. Fire crews from Grant County Fire District 5 and Moses Lake responded to a fire call at Cougar Campers RV Park in Wheeler, which is east of Moses Lake. Crews first arriving to the scene saw a fifth-wheel traveling trailer that...
Chelan PUD Moving Forward With Lake Chelan Substation

Chelan County PUD is moving forward with construction of a new power substation on the North Shore of Lake Chelan. PUD commissioners are considering the final contracting step for the project, as well as a boost to its overall budget. Project Manager Gary Rice says more money is needed because...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Downtown East Wenatchee reopened after being evacuated by gas leak

Much of downtown East Wenatchee, including the Wenatchee Valley Mall, was evacuated this morning from 8 a.m. to noon after a natural gas line was ruptured. Fire officials said a contractor working at Standerfer Street and Valley Mall Parkway punctured the large gas line about 8 a.m. The streets were...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Forest Thinning Project To Take Place Near Squilchuck State Park

The Chelan County Natural Resource Department is moving ahead next month with a forest thinning project. County commissioners awarded the project Monday morning to the lone bidder, Marcon Timber Company of Peshastin for roughly $152,000. The bid is higher than the county's estimated cost of $135,000-145,000. The forest thinning will...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2-1-1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. Limited overnight relief with low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Harrington, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Coulee City, Wilbur, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Cashmere, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Nighthawk, Creston, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will remain quite hot into the weekend with mid to upper 90s likely on Saturday and Sunday.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
Car sparks brush fire, crashes into Columbia River

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was cited for reckless driving after their vehicle went into the Columbia River and caused a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver’s vehicle reportedly left the roadway on northbound U.S. Route 97 Alternate in Chelan County before 11:25 a.m....
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
