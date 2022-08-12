Read full article on original website
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
Fire destroys RV parked along Wenatchee street
Wenatchee firefighters responded to a report of an RV on fire Monday night along Spokane Street near South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee. When they arrived, they found the RV fully engulfed. Kay McKellar with Chelan County Fire District 1 said a man who was apparently the owner of the RV...
Fires Burning Northwest of Plain Still Uncontained
The White River and Irving Peak fires burning northwest of Plain are both still 0% contained, with about 680 acres burned in total. The fires are reportedly burning in steep terrain about 14 miles from Plain, making firefighting efforts difficult for crews. Elisabeth Dare, Public Information Officer for the fire's...
Four tubers rescued from Wenatchee River west of Wenatchee
Four people tubing on the Wenatchee River had to be rescued late Saturday night near Warm Springs Inn between Wenatchee and Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a report just before 10:30 p.m. that four adults without life jackets were stranded on the river.
NCWLIFE Evening News August 15th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A head-on collision just outside of Pateros claimed the life a 39-year-old Pateros man last night. A 35-year-old Moses Lake woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was driving on Highway 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, rolled multiple times down an embankment and caught on fire. A 40-year old Leavenworth man was killed last night on Highway 2 three miles south of Coles Corner. The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries and a 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized yesterday morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee.
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday
Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
Two people dead from trailer fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were found dead from a trailer fire in Moses Lake early Monday morning. Fire crews from Grant County Fire District 5 and Moses Lake responded to a fire call at Cougar Campers RV Park in Wheeler, which is east of Moses Lake. Crews first arriving to the scene saw a fifth-wheel traveling trailer that...
Chelan PUD Moving Forward With Lake Chelan Substation
Chelan County PUD is moving forward with construction of a new power substation on the North Shore of Lake Chelan. PUD commissioners are considering the final contracting step for the project, as well as a boost to its overall budget. Project Manager Gary Rice says more money is needed because...
Thirteen wildfires burning in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest due to lightning
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Multiple fires are burning in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, all of which were caused by lightning. Five fires are burning on the Wenatchee River Ranger District, six on the Cle Elum Ranger District, one on the Chelan Ranger District and one on the Entiat Ranger District. Most of the fires are small, ranging from 1/10 of an...
Downtown East Wenatchee reopened after being evacuated by gas leak
Much of downtown East Wenatchee, including the Wenatchee Valley Mall, was evacuated this morning from 8 a.m. to noon after a natural gas line was ruptured. Fire officials said a contractor working at Standerfer Street and Valley Mall Parkway punctured the large gas line about 8 a.m. The streets were...
Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
Forest Thinning Project To Take Place Near Squilchuck State Park
The Chelan County Natural Resource Department is moving ahead next month with a forest thinning project. County commissioners awarded the project Monday morning to the lone bidder, Marcon Timber Company of Peshastin for roughly $152,000. The bid is higher than the county's estimated cost of $135,000-145,000. The forest thinning will...
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2-1-1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. Limited overnight relief with low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Harrington, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Coulee City, Wilbur, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Okanogan, Malott, Cashmere, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Nighthawk, Creston, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will remain quite hot into the weekend with mid to upper 90s likely on Saturday and Sunday.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
