Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction
Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
Brunch and a Movie! Why Not? Now At Cinergy Odessa!
It's a new day at the movies. The chairs recline! The food is brought to you at your chair! You can order awesome burgers, pizza and more. And NOW at Cinergy Odessa you can add BRUNCH to your order! You have always been able to order some great food at Cinergy and NOW they have added a Brunch MENU!
Take A Ride! 7 Rollercoasters Closest To Midland Odessa!
Who's ready to hit up a ROLLER COASTER? August 16th is National Rollercoaster Day! What rollercoasters are in the West Texas area? Here are 7 of the closest ones to West Texas! And, you can check out the VIDEOS and TAKE A RIDE NOW!. 1) THE SANDSTORM - JOYLAND AMUSEMENT...
Jackpot! The 4 Closest Casinos To Midland Odessa!
Time to hit up the SLOTS! And, if you are up for a full fledge Casino, here are four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK (HOBBS, New Mexico) 1 Hour...
Party Tonight for a Good Cause at Texas Roadhouse In Midland
Join the party tonight, Tuesday, August 16, at Texas Roadhouse in Midland. Texas Roadhouse in Midland is teaming up with Opportunity Tribe to help support local students. Opportunity Tribe is an organization that is a mentoring community for kids to discover their value and unlock their potential to thrive. Opportunity Tribe is all about mentoring tomorrow's leaders. Year-round programs help young leaders discover their value and purpose. All programming is free to over 800 active participants!
Ask Midland Odessa – Co-Worker Tags Along At Lunch All The Time!
Buzz Question - Help. Need suggestions? We have a co-worker that always TAGS ALONG FOR LUNCH! Literally invites herself. Every now and then is cool and it's no biggie, but she does it all the time. Don't mind every now and then , but all the time? Need suggestions on how to handle this, because we don't want to be rude! Thanks in advance!
Who Remembers Big Sur Waterbeds At This Odessa Location Back In The Day?
Who remembers WATERBEDS from back in the day? If you remember the 1970s and 1980's then you for sure know about the motion of the waterbeds! And for those of you that have no clue what I'm talking about, yes a WATERBED was a mattress made to fill up with water so you could lay on it. Think of laying on a pool float mat or lounger. LOL.
NFL QB Spotted Wearing A Permian Mojo Jersey
Odessa Permian Sports recently posted a photo of Philidelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts wearing a Permian Panthers #45 jersey. No the #45 wasn't for former President Donald Trump, it was for Boobies Miles from Odessa Permian and one of the main characters from Friday Night Lights. One Facebook user posted...
Texas DPS Increases Reward in 1977 Cold Case in Winkler County
The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward in a 1977 cold case out of Winkler County and Kermit. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the reward is now $6,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case of 73-year-old S.A. "Champ" Weaver who was murdered in 1977.
Dog Lovers In Midland Odessa UNITE!
One of the things I love the most about living in the Basin is the weather. Sure, most of this summer has been a HOT ONE--and even though it stays that way most of the day, it starts to cool down in the evenings once the sun starts to go down... The doctor says I have to walk 30 minutes a day after heart surgery-- it certainly helps that I have an 8-year-old hound mix that loves to go on walks every single day. This is my Reagan:
Midland Born Only Fans Star Charged With The Murder Of Her Boyfriend
Courtney Tailor, was born Courtney Taylor Clenney in Midland, Texas, on April 21, 1996. Courtney's family lived in Midland for a few years and then moved to Austin, where she would attend college. She began modeling in college and is not listed as a model/actress. On April 3rd, she became...
What’s That Going In At Mockingbird & Big Spring St In Midland?
One thing everyone in the Basin loves is eating out. Yes, you'll find long lines at the registers in the grocery stores, too-but everyone here must do a LOT of freezing and saving food for later, given how long some of the wait times are at area restaurants and how long the drive-thru lines are at our fast food places. So when another location pops up, that's going to be fast food-it's a GOOD THING because it adds places to choose from and lessens lines at the ones already here. So I was surprised to learn that one of my personal favorites is building a location right by my house.....
E.T. On Big Screen In Midland Odessa Tonight For 40th!
I remember June 1982 very vividly... Heading off to the movies with my friends to see E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial starring Dee Wallace as Mom, Henry Thomas as Elliott, and Drew Barrymore as Gertie... We all watched with amazement as the story unfolded in front of us, and we all wished we could be as lucky as Elliott to have the little guy land in our backyard. I was 13 at the time and kept picturing myself riding like Elliott did with E.T. in the milk crate attached to my handlebars. I can't believe that was 40 years ago.
Midland Has A New Restaurant Opening This Weekend
People always say Midland/Odessa needs more, more of everything, things to do, places to eat, and places to hang out. This weekend Midland is getting a new restaurant with a unique touch. Texas Lodge Bar and Grill is opening in southeast Midland. Husband and wife Elle and Eddy have dreamed...
