ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah

Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Utah Soccer: Camp Update

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's soccer team returned to the pitch last Wednesday as they hosted Idaho State in an exhibition contest at Ute Field. Under the direction of head coach Hideki Nakada, the Utes open their regular season on Thursday, Aug. 18, when they travel to Portland, Ore., to face the Pilots of the University of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
ksl.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
tourcounsel.com

Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)

Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of ​​the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
Person
Raphael Lessard
ksl.com

7 fun and unusual dates to try in Utah Valley

This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Utah County and the Provo area is known for having a strong dating scene. Between Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University, there are lots of young adults going out and meeting new people. But you don't have to be casually dating to have fun with your partner!
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Water Lantern Festival in Davis County

Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Utah Alpine Squad#The University Of Utah#A Canadian National Team#Fis
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released

UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
saltlakemagazine.com

Wandering to a Farmers Market Near You

Farmers markets as we know them are changing before our eyes. The once small market that sold primarily produce has grown into a community gathering we look forward to every season with artisan foods, trinkets, art displays, home goods and much more. But the one thing that hasn’t changed about farmers markets is the hard work and long hours vendors put in to bring their best products to the public.
PROVO, UT
visitsaltlake.com

The 12th Annual Utah Beer Festival Arrives at The Gateway in Downtown Salt Lake

Utah has many things to be proud of between its red arches down south and snowy peaks up north—Utah’s rolodex of wonders is as interesting as it is long. However, there is a growing subculture thriving throughout Utah, one that takes an unlikely place on the state’s trophy shelf: beer. For the last 30 or so years, Utah has been cultivating a strong and diverse brewing community, tapping into Utah’s potential when it comes to producing local beer and cider. What better way to celebrate and honor the work of our local brewers than to attend the annual Utah Beer Festival hosted by City Weekly and held at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

‘Something special is happening in Salt Lake — always has been’: Brandi Carlile thanks Utah for being with her from the start

The last time Brandi Carlile’s music graced Salt Lake City, none of us knew the turn history would shortly take. On Feb. 8, 2020, Carlile and her band took the stage at Vivint Arena, giving a performance that for many of us would be the last live show we’d see for a while — or at least without COVID-19 looming in the back of our minds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy