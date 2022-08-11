Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah
Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
utahutes.com
Utah Soccer: Camp Update
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's soccer team returned to the pitch last Wednesday as they hosted Idaho State in an exhibition contest at Ute Field. Under the direction of head coach Hideki Nakada, the Utes open their regular season on Thursday, Aug. 18, when they travel to Portland, Ore., to face the Pilots of the University of Portland.
Utah drum corps makes history at major competition
A Utah drum corps has every reason to toot their own horns after making history at one of the world's biggest competitions.
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
espn700sports.com
Gator Dave Waters previews No. 8 Utah @ Florida, scouts the Gators + more
Dave Waters joins The Drive to preview Utah @ Florida(9/3), scout the Gators, standout QB Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier at the helm, Dan Mullen’s tenure in Gainesville, atmosphere at The Swamp + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
tourcounsel.com
Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Utah (with Map & Photos)
Great Salt Lake - a salt lake in northwestern Utah, USA, containing industrial concentrations of salts in brines. Located among the western spurs of the Rocky Mountains, near Salt Lake City. The absolute mark of the water surface level is +1280 meters. Remaining basin of ancient Lake Bonneville. The lake is endorheic, the most significant tributaries (the rivers Bear, Weber, Jordan) flow from the Wasatch Range adjacent to the east. The area of the lake varies from 2500 to 6000 km 2depending on the amount of precipitation and, accordingly, the height of the lake level. The average depth is 4.5-7.5 meters, the greatest is 13-15 meters. The climate of the region is arid. The exploitation of the brines of the lake began in 1916 in order to obtain salts of Na, Mg, Br, B, Li. Since 1968, the industrial production of sulfates of K and Na, chlorides of Mg, Na, Li, Br has been mastered.
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
ksl.com
Feds award $25.4M to 2 projects that modernize Utah infrastructure. Here's what they are
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that it was delivering a little more than $25.4 million in funds to Utah, which will be put toward a pair of projects aimed at modernizing the state's infrastructure. Nearly all of the money awarded on Thursday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lions? Tigers? Meteors? Oh my!
UTAH — Rumors of a meteor after a loud boom and earthquake-like sensations are driving locals from Odgen, Herriman, Park City, and Lehi to social media to compare notes. The […]
State senator to serve as VP of the National Conference of State Legislatures
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah lawmaker has been elected to a leadership position with a national organization. Senator Wayne Harper (R), Taylorsville, joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his new role with the National Conference of State Legislatures.
ksl.com
7 fun and unusual dates to try in Utah Valley
This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Utah County and the Provo area is known for having a strong dating scene. Between Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University, there are lots of young adults going out and meeting new people. But you don't have to be casually dating to have fun with your partner!
ABC 4
Water Lantern Festival in Davis County
Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
ksl.com
Bingham's run game, defense dominates Weber in season-opening victory
PLEASANT VIEW — As high school football officially kicked off across the state of Utah, two 6A powerhouses clashed in their first games of the season. Ultimately, it was Bingham who left Weber victorious in a statement 42-7 win. Bingham had their way all night, especially on the ground,...
Church introduces Elder Kyle S. McKay as the 16th church historian and recorder
Elder Kyle S. McKay has begun his service as the 16th church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1. Elder McKay was introduced Friday as the church’s new historian and recorder via a news release. “There have been some marvelous things...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saltlakemagazine.com
Wandering to a Farmers Market Near You
Farmers markets as we know them are changing before our eyes. The once small market that sold primarily produce has grown into a community gathering we look forward to every season with artisan foods, trinkets, art displays, home goods and much more. But the one thing that hasn’t changed about farmers markets is the hard work and long hours vendors put in to bring their best products to the public.
visitsaltlake.com
The 12th Annual Utah Beer Festival Arrives at The Gateway in Downtown Salt Lake
Utah has many things to be proud of between its red arches down south and snowy peaks up north—Utah’s rolodex of wonders is as interesting as it is long. However, there is a growing subculture thriving throughout Utah, one that takes an unlikely place on the state’s trophy shelf: beer. For the last 30 or so years, Utah has been cultivating a strong and diverse brewing community, tapping into Utah’s potential when it comes to producing local beer and cider. What better way to celebrate and honor the work of our local brewers than to attend the annual Utah Beer Festival hosted by City Weekly and held at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake.
deseret.com
‘Something special is happening in Salt Lake — always has been’: Brandi Carlile thanks Utah for being with her from the start
The last time Brandi Carlile’s music graced Salt Lake City, none of us knew the turn history would shortly take. On Feb. 8, 2020, Carlile and her band took the stage at Vivint Arena, giving a performance that for many of us would be the last live show we’d see for a while — or at least without COVID-19 looming in the back of our minds.
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
Comments / 0