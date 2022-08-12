Read full article on original website
Related
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Kim Burrell Apologizes For Her Viral Church Sermon Joking About People Being ‘Broke’ And ‘Ugly’
In response to the backlash she's been facing in light of her recent comments, Burrell posted an apology video on Instagram
Religions have long known that getting away from it all is good for the mind, body and spirit
Summer vacations are coming to an end – though not everyone took one. Under federal law, U.S. companies aren’t required to offer a single paid vacation day, compared to the at least 20 required in the European Union. About 1 in 4 U.S. workers don’t receive any, and even among those who do, few make full use of them. More than half leave at least some vacation days untouched, and almost 1 in 5 say they feel guilty leaving the office, according to a 2019 survey by Priceline.
YOGA・
IS GOD’S PLAN COMING TOGETHER?
Revelation 13: 7-8 “And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations. And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faith: A Practical Definition
What is faith? For many, faith is synonymous with religion – I am a follower of the Christian faith. Secular dictionaries define faith as a strong belief or conviction in “in something for which there is no proof.” How does the Bible define “faith?”. The word...
LA times editor taunts Alito, brags secular children who don’t know Jesus will make society better
An L.A. Times editor taunted Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in a piece on Saturday, telling the jurist not to worry about an increasingly secularized America because future generations that don’t know Jesus will promote America’s "well-being" better than Christian ones. He also slammed the justice for the...
Washington Examiner
They’re teaching our children to practice polygamy
Conservatives are sometimes guilty of seeing slippery slopes where there are none, but the confluence of critical race theory and radical gender ideology is pushing school curriculums in previously unthinkable directions. Brittney Cooper is an associate professor of women’s and gender studies at Rutgers University Department of Africana Studies. According...
The American Faith I Was Raised In
I was raised in a very specific American faith. This American faith is not patriotism, not a love of this country—though it contains some of that. Nor is it Christianity—though it contains some of that too. It is the belief that Church and state should never have been separate in American life, despite all the un-Christian aspects of the Founders, such as their distinctly secular philosophies and their explicit, repeated commitment to that separation. Today’s Christian nationalists have fought for this particular faith over decades.
RELATED PEOPLE
A moment that changed me: a play taught me I was not undesirable – just a black woman in a white world
I was not a particularly pretty or popular teenager. I was not a “hot girl”. Yes, I went to the occasional party and kissed the occasional boy, but mostly I kept to my books and my self-righteousness. I would laugh that I was too busy with exams and library lunchtimes. I had no time for boys or trivial, silly things. I was serious, an academic, a scholarship kid; I must not be distracted. But inside I was filled with the kind of low self-esteem that erodes your identity like bile.
Washington Examiner
A retreat from the Enlightenment and back into tribalism
The diagnosis is easy. America has divided into two hostile tribes, each willing to believe the most outlandish lies about the other, each keener on hunting heretics than on winning converts. But what is the prescription? Is the malady susceptible to treatment at all?. I have written many times about...
Washington Examiner
I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American
A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
On Churches and Pandemics
(Disclaimer: the church in the cover photo is a generic stock photo church, I do not know which church this is) The spotlights were on the stage, the band struck up a tune as people stood with only a small centimeter of space between them. The lights were dimmed down and and people danced. Some raised their hands, others stood still but inevitably they were going to shake hands and grab a coffee in the middle of services. As the people hugged, socialized and laughed little did they realize the invisible enemy corona was strategically plotting for his goal. World leaders and prisoners alike have succumbed to corona. Both liberals and conservatives, the good and the bad have all contracted this disease. It is a disease that knows no borders and cares not who it may strike down. "Stay home!" the leaders of the world cried. Scientists and scholars commanded the citizens to remain put as not to become transmitters by this true enemy of the republic- corona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Perspective: How modern science is calling us back to ancient wisdom
More than any human society ever, we are surrounded by data, information and constant “breaking news” that may or may not be relevant to our lives. Yet few of us ever feel “up to date” or “in the know.” I often hear people say, “I’m not sure I can even tell what’s true anymore.”
Half-Empty Glasses review – activism in all its messy complexities
How do you change the world? That’s the question at the heart of Dipo Baruwa-Etti’s new play. He and his young protagonist are hardly the first to ask it. As the play itself makes clear, 16-year-old Toye – a talented pianist and gifted student – is the latest in a long line of people who have tried to make their mark. But what stops this from becoming a glib meditation on a well-worn subject is its ability to capture the messy complexities of activism, social change and personal ambition.
Comments / 0