ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Adele is 'obsessed' with her boyfriend with Rich Paul, but who is he?

The two lovebirds were first spotted together in July 2021 at an NBA game after having met through a mutual friend. Being spotted courtside shouldn’t surprise anyone as Rich Paul works as a sports agent to some of the league's biggest players. Last year, a few months after being...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy