Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
ohmymag.co.uk
Adele is 'obsessed' with her boyfriend with Rich Paul, but who is he?
The two lovebirds were first spotted together in July 2021 at an NBA game after having met through a mutual friend. Being spotted courtside shouldn’t surprise anyone as Rich Paul works as a sports agent to some of the league's biggest players. Last year, a few months after being...
The Logies could lose its home on Channel Nine after 62 years as rival Seven makes power play for the broadcast rights of the coveted awards show
Channel Seven are making serious moves to snatch the broadcast rights to the Logie Awards away from rival network Nine. According to reports, negotiations are already under way between Seven management and Are Media, the owners of the Logie Awards. TV's night of nights has had a home on Channel...
