Lonsdale, MN

Smoke now does catering; other plans in works

By COLTON KEMP
Lonsdale Area News-Review
Lonsdale Area News-Review
 4 days ago

After just two years of business, Smoke started their own catering service. When Andrew Rasmussen opened the Lonsdale BBQ restaurant, it was always a part of his vision to cater events.

“We wanted to expand our footprint,” he said. “It’s been a part of the plan since we started to do some sort of catering. Now, we’re doing it and it’s going really well.”

After the restaurant opened, Rasmussen wanted to give himself some time to get their feet on the ground first. As the business began to garner a solid customer base, he decided it was time to move forward with his plans.

This led him to hire Kenny MacDonald as their food and catering coordinator.

“I think it’s important to recognize what an exceptional job he’s been doing,” said Rasmussen. “We really owe a lot to him for all the work he’s done and how well he keeps things moving.”

So far, Smoke has catered only a few events, but they have plans to keep going. On Saturday, they’ll be at Community Days with BBQ pork and other staples of the restaurant.

“It actually crossed our minds — doing a food truck,” said Rasmussen. “We even looked into how much everything would cost, but there’s just such a huge overhead that we decided to stick with catering. You’ve got the cost of equipment to go in the truck, the cost of the truck and even the staff to run the truck. It just wasn’t really feasible.”

One thing they pride themselves in, is their ability and willingness to go above and beyond for their customers. When someone calls for a catering event and asks if they can cook something that isn’t on their menu, more times than not, Rasmussen said they’re up for the challenge.

“We’ve always been a can-do kitchen,” he said. “We don’t want to tell someone no, so when we hear something they want, we give it a shot. We don’t really tell people no.”

Even now with the catering underway, Rasmussen hasn’t slowed down. They recently purchased Flicek’s Sports Bar and Grill, which permanently closed.

Although their plan with this restaurant is still in it’s early stages, Rasmussen said that they hope to revitalize the location with a similar concept to their current Smoke restaurant. However, this location will be more of a restaurant and bar concept.

The idea sounded similar to a Buffalo Wild Wings, but with less corporate restriction, allowing them to make it their own. Rasmussen didn’t want to get too excited this early on, but he couldn’t help himself and just had to share.

Lonsdale Area News-Review has been serving the Lonsdale area since 2006

