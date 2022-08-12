ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Michelle Branch accused of domestic violence

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Police arrested singer Michelle Branch on Thursday following an altercation with her estranged husband, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, according to multiple reports.

Citing court records, TMZ reported that police were called around 2 a.m. Thursday to a possible domestic disturbance at the couple’s home in Nashville. Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face “one to two times,” according to the entertainment news site.

Authorities confirmed the arrest to Variety and Page Six. Records from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office show Branch was booked into jail at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday and released about seven hours later.

In a criminal complaint obtained by Page Six, authorities said that Carney had no visible facial injuries after the incident. Police arrested Branch “without incident,” according to the complaint.

Court records show that Branch was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. She was ordered to be held for 12 hours but released early “due to (a) breastfeeding infant,” Page Six reported, citing court records.

Branch and Carney welcomed their second child together, Willie Jacquet Carney, on Feb. 2. Their first child, a son named Rhys James, is 4 years old, according to Billboard.

Branch is also mother to a 17-year-old girl, Owen Isabelle, from her previous marriage to bass player Teddy Landau, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Carney, 42, and Branch, 39, got married in New Orleans in 2019, according to People. On Thursday, Branch announced that the couple was separating.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” she said in a statement to People. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Court records show Branch is scheduled to appear before a judge Nov. 7 for a hearing in the case.

