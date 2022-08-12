Read full article on original website
A Philly area nonprofit is filling free backpacks with school supplies for students in need
An assembly line of volunteers spent Tuesday filling backpacks at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. At least 200 backpacks were loaded up with supplies for kids in foster care as they prepare to head back to school. Foster Angels on Earth co-founder and President Patti Hartman said her team hopes to...
5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 2 arrested
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured five people outside of a rec center Tuesday night.
Missing sisters last seen in Kingsessing, tend to hang out around Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating missing two girls who are sisters last seen on August 10, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell and 13-year-old Jada Farris were last seen 1300 block of South 56th Street around 4:45 pm. Satchell was last seen...
After losing charter, Olney High School gets ready to reopen as a district-run school
When classes begin Aug. 29, two Philadelphia schools — Olney High School and Stetson Middle School — will return to district control after a decade as charter schools.
Extraordinary back-to-school drive, funded by small North Philadelphia company
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Children will start back to school in just a few weeks and increased costs have families struggling to get their school kids everything they need. One local company set out to make sure kids had school supplies. They organized a back-to-school drive. But, this isn’t the average...
Man known to be around Love Park is missing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on August 10, 2022. Police say 65-year-old Franklin Evans was last seen on the 7600 block of Este Street. Evans likes to frequent Love Park, 18th and Arch Street, 17th and Cherry Streets and 19th and Cherry Street.
2-alarm fire destroys historic Chestnut Hill building with shop, apartment
The stand-alone building housed the El Quetzal gift shop, Masonic hall and an apartment where a woman was able to escape.
Mother finds daughter critically injured after hit-and-run outside her Philly home
"She was just a few feet away from the front door of the house where she lives when she got hit by this vehicle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
5 zip codes pay more cash bail; The Philadelphia County Fair; Auction threatens another garden | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
North Philadelphia entrepreneur using tragedy to build hope and light for her community
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A young entrepreneur in North Philadelphia, inspired by personal tragedy, is on a mission to improve the community and be a positive role model. The opening of Nae’s Beauty Bar holds so much meaning for 22-year-old Janae Hunter. After her brother I-Zeem was murdered three years ago, just days before she graduated from beauty school.
Teen shot multiple times in both legs in Whitman
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two males who wore all-black clothing that allegedly shot a man multiple times in Whitman. The incident happened on the 6XX block of Shunk Street around 11:39 pm Sunday. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the left and...
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
99-year-old Montgomery County woman meets her 100th great-grandchild
Peggy Koller of Blue Bell, Pa. was an only child and always wanted a big family. At age 99, she got to hold her 100th great-grandchild.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia
Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
'This part of the city needs help': Photographers lead effort to fight drug addiction in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Allan Ali and Corey Harriston have captured life on the streets of Kensington in countless photos. Now the local photographers want to use their talents to make a bigger impact on a neighborhood in need. "It just doesn't feel comfortable for me to continue to drive through this...
Police: Man fighting for his life after shooting in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at 64th and Vine Streets. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot twice from close range. Neighbors told investigators that the victim frequents the area, but they weren't sure what he was doing at the time of the shooting. Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
Raising Cane’s stands out among North Philly’s considerable collection of chicken chains
Banish the taste of frozen chicken tenders from your memory, because Raising Cane’s is expanding in Philadelphia. Its second location is now open in North Philly, with more on the way. A cult-favorite chain that started in Louisiana and has since expanded to over 550 locations worldwide, the brand...
100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin
Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
