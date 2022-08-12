ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Washington State
phl17.com

Man known to be around Love Park is missing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on August 10, 2022. Police say 65-year-old Franklin Evans was last seen on the 7600 block of Este Street. Evans likes to frequent Love Park, 18th and Arch Street, 17th and Cherry Streets and 19th and Cherry Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen shot multiple times in both legs in Whitman

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two males who wore all-black clothing that allegedly shot a man multiple times in Whitman. The incident happened on the 6XX block of Shunk Street around 11:39 pm Sunday. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the left and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk

Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia

Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man fighting for his life after shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at 64th and Vine Streets. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot twice from close range. Neighbors told investigators that the victim frequents the area, but they weren't sure what he was doing at the time of the shooting. Police have not made any arrests in the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program

University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

