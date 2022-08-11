Read full article on original website
Industrial investment expected to continue rising in southwest Louisiana
Southwest Louisiana is embarking on a new chapter as it continues to recover from business disruptions caused by the pandemic and the recent weather fiascoes, The American Press reports. “We don’t need to forget that we had just come off about $45 billion in projects that created over 15,000 permanent...
Nearly $1M cleanup effort includes Burden Museum and Gardens pit
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU officials today announced federal and state funding for the first phase of the cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that has been collecting trash from stormwater for decades. The pit was featured...
Conspiracies complicate voting machine debate in Louisiana
They are badly outdated—deployed in 2006, the year after Hurricane Katrina struck—and do not produce paper ballots that are critical to ensuring election results are accurate. What to do about them is another story. The long-running drama includes previous allegations of bid-rigging, voting machine companies claiming favoritism and...
Three Roll Estate rebranding as Oxbow Rum Distillery
Three Roll Estate is creating new brands and launching new products in hopes of teaching palates nationwide what high-quality rum is all about. Oxbow Rum Distillery will be the new name of the parent company, which will be reflected on the signage at the downtown Baton Rouge facility. The company plans to maintain the Three Roll Estate brand at a lower alcohol level and price point to sell in Louisiana exclusively.
State awards close to $195M for Capital Region flood risk reduction
Louisiana has awarded almost $195 million out of a $1.2 billion pot of federal dollars on projects to reduce flood risk in the Capital Region, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports. As of May 2022, $656.1 million (54.1%) of the Community Development Block Grant money has been contracted or...
Report: Louisiana could see heat index reach 125 by 2053
A new study reveals the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” from Texas to Illinois, where the heat index could reach 125 degrees at least one day a year by 2053. Louisiana is among the states expected to see the greatest growth of dangerously hot days, Axios reports.
Roundup: Hearing aids / Food Network / Contractors seminar
Over the counter: Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall under a long-awaited rule finalized by the Food and Drug Administration today. The new regulation cuts red tape by creating a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, prescription and other specialty evaluations. The devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The devices are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems.
