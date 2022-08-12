Read full article on original website
3 places to grab a drink and watch the Atlantic City Airshow
The Atlantic City Airshow is coming up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. If you’re unsure where to grab a few cocktails before, during and after the big show, don’t worry, we got you covered. Be sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and your cameras. Here are 3 places...
Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve
For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
Iconic NJ diner for sale. Could this be your opportunity?
To this day, diners have remained one of the most prominent American staples. And it is also a symbol of what there is to love about New Jersey. There’s a feeling that comes with sitting down at the diner that you just don’t get with other restaurants. These feelings can’t last forever, and for a diner in Wildwood the journey is ending a little too soon.
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun
Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!
Positively New Jersey: Rocking out with ‘Shorty Long’ and the Jersey Horns
There are few New Jersey experiences more sublime than hearing a great band in a Jersey Shore boardwalk bar on a perfect summer evening.
Ocean City’s Grace Oves crowned Miss Ocean City 2023
OCEAN CITY – Grace Oves, a rising senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned as Miss Ocean City 2023 Saturday night at the Ocean City Music Pier. The nine contestants showcased their talent by singing and dancing their way across the Music Pier stage, competing in swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage question, and were interviewed by the judges before the pageant. The judges chose Oves, daughter of Alex and Donna Oves of Ocean City, as the newest ambassador for America’s Greatest Family Resort.
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
Catch a Predator YouTubers Behind Massive Atlantic City Bust Are Coming Back to New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Cameron Decker lives in Florida but is responsible for one of...
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Southwestern corner of N.J. has a rich history and no shortage of things to see and do
Quaint downtowns, wineries and breweries, historic treasures and acres of parks can all be found in New Jersey’s often overlook southwestern corner, spanning Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. ‘‘South Jersey has a rich history and many destinations that most of the state is unaware of,’’ said Christine M. Renna,...
Pink Talking Fish Play ‘Dark Side’ in its Entirety in Atlantic City
Pink Talking Fish played an incredible after party at The Tropicana after Phish on August 6 in Atlantic City, including a full performance of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. The crowd-pleasing set featured Phish favorites like a “Sneaking Sally” encore and Talking Heads favorites like “Life During Wartime” as well as a nod to Bruce Springsteen’s, “Born to Run.”
Atlantic City, NJ-area Boxer Ready for Pro Debut
ATLANTIC CITY - As a sixth-year member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Justin Figueroa is intimately familiar with the dangers of deep water. "I'm working this summer on Kentucky Avenue, which is one of our busiest beaches," Figueroa said. "With the jetties and currents, it can be dangerous if you're not careful."
17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments
An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
Boat hits land and throws 3 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Three people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat, operated by John P. Boyle III, 58, of Bedminster with 8 people on board ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m.
Anne Heche's childhood friend recalls memories living in Ocean City: 'We did everything together'
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Anne Heche - the Emmy Award-winning actress who lost her life in a fiery crash last week in Los Angeles, California. Heche spent a portion of her early childhood at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City where her...
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
This is how we roll: Millennium Skate World Edition.
Camden, New Jersey is home to one of the most popular inline roller skating rinks in the Delaware Valley; Millennium Skate World. Located two minutes from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Millennium serves as a space for family and friends to hang out and “come and get their roll on.”
Hammonton’s Little Italy is coming into its own
A couple of days ago, I noticed that the barber pole that had been fastened to the front of John Arena’s Barber Shop on Third Street for many decades was no longer there. How long it had been gone? I’d just be guessing. I saw it as a...
Woman sues for $1M over leak that caused putrid odor for days in South Jersey
A Gloucester County woman has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against two companies following last week’s chemical leak from a parked tractor-trailer that caused a nasty odor to linger across much of South Jersey for days and sickened an unknown number of people. Gina Slavin-Borgesi, who lives in...
