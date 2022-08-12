ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

WQAD

These communities are getting millions from Illinois to revitalize downtown areas

MOLINE, Ill. — Communities in and around the Illinois Quad Cities are receiving a major boost from the state thanks to the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15. The state is handing out $106 million in grants to revitalize 50 commercial downtown areas and main streets throughout Illinois.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Quad City Air Show set to return in 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Airshow will be returning in 2023, according to the group’s Facebook post. On June 24 and 25, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be at the Davenport Municipal Airport. For updates and when tickets go on sale, check the official Quad...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Muscatine fire leaves 2 pets dead

Muscatine firefighters were called to the scene of a mobile home fire on August 16 at approximately 11:15 a.m. They found a single-family mobile home on fire on Cyril Avenue with two animals inside. Smoke and fire were coming from a rear window and firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the […]
Local 4 WHBF

Enjoy ‘Fun in the Sun’ at Clinton Area Rod Club show

The Clinton Area Rod Club invites everyone to their 35th Annual “Fun in the Sun” Car Show on Sunday, August 21 at the Clinton HyVee, 901 S. Fourth Street. Registration is 9 a.m. 12 p.m. and is $15 for exhibitors. Admission for spectators is free. Judging takes place from 12-1 p.m. and awards will be […]
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Speeding Movers in East Moline to hold ribbon-cutting

Speeding Movers, LLC will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 to celebrate their new location at 490 19th Street in East Moline. An Open House will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 1:30. Guests will be treated to appetizers and a free raffle.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds

Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Rock Island fire injures one

One person was injured in an early morning fire in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:46 a.m. on August 16 at a single family home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue in Rock Island. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but firefighters remained on […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Q985

Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s

It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Local 4 WHBF

Burlington FD responds to 2nd suspicious fire

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the scene of a mobile home fire, less than a week after they were called to the same area for a similar fire. On August 12 at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 601 S. Roosevelt Avenue […]
Local 4 WHBF

Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park

The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
MUSCATINE, IA
977wmoi.com

Monmouth City Council Approves Golf Cart and Non-Highway Vehicle Ordinance

In a 6-2 vote, Monmouth City Council has approved the ordinance regulating the operation of golf carts and non-highway vehicles within the City of Monmouth. Individuals seeking to register a golf cart or non-highway vehicle will need to pass inspection by the Monmouth Police Department and pay an annual registration fee of $50. Communications Director Ken Helms shares regulations that will need to be implemented on the vehicle:
MONMOUTH, IL
ourquadcities.com

35th annual Tug Fest underway

The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron. From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
LE CLAIRE, IA
rcreader.com

2022 Alternating Currents Festival, August 18 through 21

Taking place in two cities, two states, and nearly 36 venues combined, the popular summertime traveling festival Alternating Currents returns to Davenport and Rock Island from August 18 through 21, a Quad Cities celebration of music, film, comedy, and visual arts boasting panel discussions, Q&A events, children's happenings, and more than 100 collective movies (including 36 unreleased Stephen King adaptations), comedians, music acts, and interviews.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
SHERRARD, IL
KWQC

Man injured in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

DeWitt man killed in motorcycle accident

A DeWitt, Iowa man was killed as a result of a single motorcycle accident Saturday in Clinton County. On Aug. 13, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 310th Avenue and 160th Street in reference to a single motorcycle accident, according to a Monday release from the county sheriff’s office.
DEWITT, IA
