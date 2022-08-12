Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Man Utd ready to sell James Garner amid transfer interest from five Premier League clubs including Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly decided to sell youngster James Garner. The highly-rated Red Devils youngster has spent the best part of two seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping secure promotion to the Prem. The Athletic report that the Red Devils are open to offers for the 21-year-old with several...
Manchester United Loanee Goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s Incredible Game For Nottingham Forest Against West Ham
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is currently on loan at newly promoted side Nottingham Forest and on his home debut has had a sensational performance against West Ham in a 1-0 win for his side.
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo
Manchester United are considering making a move for Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, according to a report.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
Brighton: Premier League club sign defender Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Brighton have signed defender Pervis Estupinan from Spanish club Villarreal for an undisclosed fee. The Ecuador left-back, 24, has signed a five-year contract. Estupinan, who had four years at Watford without playing a senior game for them, helped Villarreal on their run to win the Europa League in 2021. "We're...
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Richie Wellens: Leyton Orient manager invites unhappy fan to training
Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens invited a supporter to training to clear the air after a disagreement on social media. The O's boss was targeted on Twitter after saying he was unhappy with fans singing "we've had a shot" in the low-key win over Crawley on 6 August. "He tagged...
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th
This weekend sees the fixtures from matchweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest schedule, and table.
Danny McNamara: Millwall right-back signs new contract
Millwall right-back Danny McNamara has signed a new deal with the club. The 23-year-old recently entered the final year of his contract at The Den and was wanted by the Lions' Championship rivals QPR. McNamara, a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, is a product of Millwall's academy and has...
How To Watch: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time
Manchester City are looking to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side travel to Tyneside on Sunday afternoon, where they face a resurgent Newcastle United. The Sky Blues thrashed newly promoted Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, courtesy of first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan,...
Relive Tuesday's EFL action as it happened
No team could leapfrog Blackburn this evening. And the only team with a 100% record in the Championship will have a chance to make it four wins from four at Reading tomorrow. That will be part of our live coverage as West Brom and Middlesbrough go for their first wins at the fourth time of trying.
Fulham and Everton trying to hijack Neal Maupay’s £15m transfer from Brighton to Nottingham Forest with striker stalling
EVERTON and Fulham are trying to hijack Neal Maupay’s move from Brighton to Nottingham Forest. Maupay, 26, was left out of the Brighton squad for Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle after Forest agreed a £15million fee. But the Frenchman is stalling on agreeing terms after...
Birmingham City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Watford in the Championship today.Birmingham vs Watford confirmed line-ups:Birmingham: Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Trusty, Williams, Hall, James, Placheta, Bacuna, Hogan, Deeney. Subs: Etheridge, Friend, Jutkiewicz, Leko, Cosgrove, Bellingham, Chang.Watford: Bachmann, Kabasele, Sierralta, Cathcart, Mario, Kayembe, Choudhury, Sema, Asprilla, Bayo, Joao Pedro. Subs: Davis, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Manaj, Gosling, Okoye, Hungbo.Referee: David Webb (County Durham)English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions...
Thirty years of growth, globalisation and goals in the Premier League
When Robert Warzycha scored Everton’s second goal in the 80th minute of their match against Manchester United on Wednesday 19 August 1992, he helped the Toffees secure all three points at Old Trafford. Mo Johnston added a third in the final minute to consign United to their second consecutive defeat of the season. Until this season, it was the only time United had lost their opening two games of a Premier League campaign. However, back in 1992-93, they went on to win the title comfortably, losing just four of their remaining 40 matches to finish 10 points clear of second-placed Aston Villa.
