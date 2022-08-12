ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leigh Bromby
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace confirmed lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddersfield Town#Right Back#England#Swindon#Mk Dons
BBC

Richie Wellens: Leyton Orient manager invites unhappy fan to training

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens invited a supporter to training to clear the air after a disagreement on social media. The O's boss was targeted on Twitter after saying he was unhappy with fans singing "we've had a shot" in the low-key win over Crawley on 6 August. "He tagged...
SOCCER
BBC

Danny McNamara: Millwall right-back signs new contract

Millwall right-back Danny McNamara has signed a new deal with the club. The 23-year-old recently entered the final year of his contract at The Den and was wanted by the Lions' Championship rivals QPR. McNamara, a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, is a product of Millwall's academy and has...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Relive Tuesday's EFL action as it happened

No team could leapfrog Blackburn this evening. And the only team with a 100% record in the Championship will have a chance to make it four wins from four at Reading tomorrow. That will be part of our live coverage as West Brom and Middlesbrough go for their first wins at the fourth time of trying.
SOCCER
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Watford LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Watford in the Championship today.Birmingham vs Watford confirmed line-ups:Birmingham: Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Trusty, Williams, Hall, James, Placheta, Bacuna, Hogan, Deeney. Subs: Etheridge, Friend, Jutkiewicz, Leko, Cosgrove, Bellingham, Chang.Watford: Bachmann, Kabasele, Sierralta, Cathcart, Mario, Kayembe, Choudhury, Sema, Asprilla, Bayo, Joao Pedro. Subs: Davis, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Manaj, Gosling, Okoye, Hungbo.Referee: David Webb (County Durham)English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Thirty years of growth, globalisation and goals in the Premier League

When Robert Warzycha scored Everton’s second goal in the 80th minute of their match against Manchester United on Wednesday 19 August 1992, he helped the Toffees secure all three points at Old Trafford. Mo Johnston added a third in the final minute to consign United to their second consecutive defeat of the season. Until this season, it was the only time United had lost their opening two games of a Premier League campaign. However, back in 1992-93, they went on to win the title comfortably, losing just four of their remaining 40 matches to finish 10 points clear of second-placed Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy