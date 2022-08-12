Read full article on original website
Total Water Culligan of Lansing - 8/16/22
LANSING, Mich. — Craig Prange, Marketing Director and Courtney Burgess, General Manager of Total Water Culligan of Lansing talk about their new name change and how they are now 100% Employee Owned. For more information please visit culliganlansing.com or call (517) 393-1900. Want to check out other Morning Blend...
Project Golden Frog - 8/15/22
LANSING, Mich. — Sean Murphy, Project Golden Frog Volunteer and Preuss Pets Manager talks about the Panamanian Golden Frog and what you can do to help save this species from extinction! For more information please visit projectgoldenfrog.org; head into Preuss Pets or call (517) 339-1762. Want to check out...
Bobcat of Lansing - 8/15/22
LANSING, Mich. — Mark Diedrich, Service/Rental Manager and Kyle Christensen, Sales Manager at Bobcat of Lansing talk about their Winter Rentals and Fall Clean Up. For more information please visit BobcatOfLansing.com or call (517) 394-1155. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in...
Nature's 92/Capital Hippie - 8/15/22
LANSING, Mich. — Deardra Westfall, Owner of Nature's 92 and Laura Castle, Owner of Capital Hippie talk about doing what they can to change the face of downtown Lansing. They also share information about their upcoming event, Maker's Market on the Square on August 18th. For more information please visit natures92lc.com; capitalhippie.com or call (517) 295-3674.
