LANSING, Mich. — Deardra Westfall, Owner of Nature's 92 and Laura Castle, Owner of Capital Hippie talk about doing what they can to change the face of downtown Lansing. They also share information about their upcoming event, Maker's Market on the Square on August 18th. For more information please visit natures92lc.com; capitalhippie.com or call (517) 295-3674.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO