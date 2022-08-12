ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Hill staying positive despite three-fight skid: 'I'm definitely not losing faith in my abilities'

By Danny Segura, Ken Hathaway
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO – Angela Hill may be on her worst career run, but she feels there are better days ahead.

The former Invicta FC champion and UFC strawweight veteran returns this Saturday on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 41. She takes on Loopy Godinez in a 120-pound catchweight bout.

Hill (13-12 MMA, 8-12 UFC) enters the fight on a three-fight losing streak and is 1-5 in her past six outings. The 37-year-old believes she’s still game and calls her record “deceiving” given some of the close and controversial fights she’s had.

“I’m not going to sit here and call out the champ, but I’m definitely not losing faith in my abilities and in the fact that I know more than most of the girls on the roster right now when it comes to skill,” Hill told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 41 media day on Wednesday. “I have more experience than most of them, and that’s got to count for something. And I’m looking up to the old dudes that have done it before me. I still have aspirations to be the best.”

Hill is excited for the matchup she has at hand. She respects Godinez (8-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) and very much enjoys her mentality. “Overkill” Hill expects an action-packed bout.

“Oh, we’re throwing down, man, we’re throwing down,” Hill said. “I know she’s aggressive, and she seems to have one pace. She just goes, goes, goes.

“When I fight people like that, that’s when I get in the zone, that’s when I get in that flow state. When people try to fake me out like they’re not going to do anything, and then they do something really fast, then it kind of takes me off of my game. I think we’re going to be throwing down the whole fight.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
